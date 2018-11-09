Fire Resistant Cotton Market Significant Growth Foreseen by Market During 2017 – 2025

Global Fire Resistant Cotton Market: Overview

The use of fire-resistant materials for making fabrics that can resist burning and withstand flames is gaining traction in a number of end-use industries for flame-proofing clothing. Fire-resistant cotton fabric has emerged as an attractive development in the textile industry by treating cotton chemically, especially by using various fire-retardant materials such as nomex. The popular application areas include industrial protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and furnishings. Furthermore, they are also used in military textiles or in situations where flame resistance is paramount to the safety of wearer and the surroundings. Manufactures also make blends of cotton with a variety of materials, notably polyester, to bolster the fire-resistance characteristics of cotton. Advances in materials science and nanotechnology are expected to unlock lucrative prospects in the market.

A growing number of employers are evaluating the level of workplace hazards in different work environments in order to adopt the apt flame-resistant garments for the workers. This will create exciting avenues in the market. Depending on specific end use requirements, suitable type of fire-resistant cotton fabrics are adopted to meet safety requirements in various industries.

The report offers a detailed assessment of key growth drivers, notable and emerging trends, lucrative prospects, major technology advances in major regions, factors driving prominent application segments, and the key offerings of various players.

Global Fire Resistant Cotton Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising demand for flame-resistant protective fabric in various end-use industries such as the transport, oil and gas, law enforcement, and chemical is a key factor driving the fire-resistant cotton market. The widespread use of flame-retardant chemicals in making advanced fire-resistant cotton blends is a noteworthy factor accentuating the market. The growing popularity of durable flame retardant treated cotton fabrics is a significant factor acting as catalyst in the growth of the market. The rising incidence of various types of industrial fires such as flash fires, jet fires, pool fires, and boiling liquid expanding vapour explosion (BLEVE) fires, in various regions is bolstering the demand for fire-resistant cotton. The recurrent focus of employers on implementing workplace safety norms in a number of developing and developed nations is also helping in the rapid expansion of the market.

The rising number of onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration activities is likely to bolster the use of fire resistant cotton. The growing use of fire resistant cotton for furnishings in the residential and commercial sector is expected to create vast lucrative avenues for market players to capitalize on. Substantial advancements in curing process for producing fire resistant cotton will also help fuel the growth of the market.

Global Fire Resistant Cotton Market: Regional Outlook

The various regional markets for fire resistant cotton can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Of these, North America and Europe are prominent markets, driven mainly by the widespread uptake of fire resistant cotton in various application areas over the assessment period. The elevated awareness of workplace safety norms in various industries characterized by hazardous work is bolstering the demand for fire-resistant cotton for making industrial protective clothing. Meanwhile, developing regions such as the MEA and Asia Pacific are expected to present substantial lucrative avenues for market players in the coming years. The rapid pace of industrialization and the ongoing research into developing advanced fire-retardant fabric materials in several emerging economies is fueling these regional markets.