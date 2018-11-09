Elkos launches new gel pen – Velo

Elkos Pens is pleased to have released their new, premium gel pen Velo(https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-velo.html ) across the globe. Velo gel pen is great for all activities, especially adult coloring books, scrapbooking, journals, and even greeting cards.

Velo gel pens features elegant look, long lasting refill and well-designed grip which give added comfort and control to the user. They are also known for being some of the smoothest gel pens in the industry. This is because they are made of feather flow system with Japanese ink for smooth and comfortable writing, drawing, coloring and especially crafting.

“We strive to offer the highest quality and carefully crafted products that are safe, reliable and delightful to use. As a result, we are delighted to announce Velo gel pens are free of acids and toxins. This means children and adults alike can enjoy them without any underlying hazards,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. “We believe our gel pens give users the best possible chance to create art that accurately expresses the artist inside of them.”

Packaging;

5 pcs pouch

250 pcs Inner box

3000 pcs Master carton

Pricing and Availability:

ElkosVelo gel pens are now available with retailers across India.They have been priced very competitively at Rs10 per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

About the company

Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.

ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT’s & IIM’s

Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited

Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone : +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url : https://www.elkospens.com/