Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth 10.83 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Service Type (HPC IAAS, HPC PAAS, Data Organization and Workload Management, Clustering Software and Analytics Tool, Professional Service and Managed Service) – Global Forecast to 2020″, The cloud HPC market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.37 Billion in 2015 to USD 10.83 Billion by 2020, at an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% from 2015 to 2020. Cloud HPC enables the enterprises to achieve rapid scalability for mission critical applications. The services are faster and easy to deploy and require less capital and operating environment enabling the enterprises to focus on their core business activities.

The key vendors providing cloud HPC services are:

• HPC IaaS: Penguin Computing, Google, IBM Corporation, and others

• HPC PaaS: Amazon Web Services, Penguin Computing, and others

• Data organization and workload management: Dell, IBM Corporation, Univa Corporation, and others

• Clustering software and analytics tool: Microsoft Corporation, Univa Corporation, Dell, and more

• Professional service: Sabalcore Computing, Adaptive Computing, and others

• Managed service: Peer 1, TCS, and Penguin Computing.

Target audience

• Software Providers

• Service Providers

• Analytics Providers

• System Integrators

• Market Research and Consulting Firms

• Head of IT and Operations in Organizations

• Investors and Venture Capitalists

• Business Intelligence Providers

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the Cloud High Performance Computing Market to following submarkets:

By Service Type:

• HPC IaaS

• HPC PaaS

• Data Organization and Workload Management

• Clustering Software and Analytics Tool

• Professional Service

• Managed Service

By Deployment model:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

By Organization size:

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Large Enterprises

By End User:

• Academia and Research

• Biosciences

• Design and Engineering

• Financial Services

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Media, Entertainment and Online Gaming

• Weather and Environment

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• RoW

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offer customization as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North America Cloud HPC market

• Further breakdown of the Europe Cloud HPC market

• Further breakdown of the APAC Cloud HPC market

• Further breakdown of the MEA Cloud HPC market

• Further breakdown of the Latin America Cloud HPC market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

Complex applications management is a major growth driver of cloud HPC market

The major factors driving the growth of cloud HPC market are – complex applications management, emergence of big data market, and adoption of pay-as-you-go model. High performance computing involves the computation of complex applications such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automatic simulations, financial quantitative analysis, seismic analysis, and genome analysis that are related to weather forecasting, climate change, and space exploration. Cloud HPC assists in the computation of these complex applications by offering an advanced computing environment. Furthermore, with the benefits of pay-as-you-go model adoption, both SMBs and large enterprises are willing to spend more on cloud HPC.

Managed Service type to play a key role in the cloud HPC market

The report defines and segments the global cloud HPC market on the basis of service types, deployment models, organization sizes, end users, and regions and provides an in-depth analysis and market size estimations. The HPC Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) type is expected to contribute the largest market share whereas managed service will play a key role in changing the cloud HPC landscape during the forecast period with the high growth rate.

Government and academia and research contributes maximum market share among the end users from 2015 to 2020 in the cloud HPC market

The government and academia and research end user are expected to contribute the highest market share in the cloud HPC market. End users such as media, entertainment and online gaming, design and engineering, and weather and environment will be the major growing end users during the forecast period.

The report also covers the total cloud HPC marekt by geography comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to have the largest market share, however APAC will grow with the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2020. The major vendors in the cloud HPC market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Dell, Amazon Web Services, Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Adaptive Computing, and others.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the cloud HPC market comprising drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the cloud HPC market.

