The Difference Between Seamless Steel Pipe And Precision Steel pipe

Seamless steel pipe features

1. The main feature of seamless steel pipe is that it has no welded joint and can withstand large pressure. The product can be a very rough cast or cold-draw.

2. Precision steel pipes are products that have appeared in recent years, mainly due to strict tolerances and roughness of inner and outer wall sizes.

Cold drawn precision steel pipe features

1. The outer diameter is smaller.

2. High precision can be done in small batches

3. The cold drawn product has high precision and good surface quality.

4. The cross-sectional area of ??steel pipes is more complicated.

5. The performance of steel pipe is superior and the metal is dense.

Precision steel pipe is a kind of high-precision steel pipe material after cold drawing or hot rolling. Because the inner and outer walls of precision steel pipes have no oxide layer, high pressure and no leakage, high precision, high smoothness, no deformation of cold bending, flaring, flattening without cracks, etc., they are mainly used to produce pneumatic or hydraulic components, such as cylinders or Cylinders, which can be seamless tubes or ssaw steel pipe.

The difference between hot-rolled precision steel pipe: hot-rolled precision steel pipe with continuous casting round billet slab or initial rolled slab as raw material, heated by step-type heating furnace, high-pressure water descaling and then into rough rolling mill, rough rolling material is cut The head and tail are re-entered into the finishing mill, and computer controlled rolling is carried out. After the final rolling, the laminar cooling and the coiler are taken up to form a straight hair roll. The head and tail of the straight hair roll are often in the shape of a tongue and a fishtail.

The thickness and width are inferior in accuracy, and the side has frequent defects such as a wave shape, a folded edge, and a tower shape. The weight of the coil is heavier and the inner diameter of the coil is 760 mm. After straightening the straight hair through the cutting, cutting, trimming and multi-pass straightening, leveling and other finishing lines, and then cutting or rewinding, it becomes: hot-rolled steel sheet, flat hot-rolled steel coil, vertical Cutting tape and other products. The hot-rolled finishing rolls are acid-washed to remove oxide scale and hot-rolled acid-washed coils.

Ordinary steel pipes are generally used in machinery or systems that do not have special requirements on the accuracy and pressure resistance of steel pipes. Hydraulic steel pipes generally require the use of seamless steel pipes with high precision and high pressure resistance. At present, the steel pipes used in the hydraulic system are mainly stainless steel seamless pipes, ordinary seamless steel pipes and GB/T3639 high-precision hydraulic steel pipes. Although the former has superior mechanical properties, it is not widely used because of its high price and low precision.

However, ordinary seamless steel tubes are generally used, but their mechanical properties are poor and the precision is low. Before use, they usually go through a series of welding, fitting, pickling, caustic washing, water washing, long-term oiling, leak testing, and process. Complex, time-consuming, unreliable materials, and the inability to completely remove the residue in the pipe has become a major hazard for the entire hydraulic system to fail at any time. According to statistics, 70% of the faults in the hydraulic system are caused by this reason.