Global Engineering Plastics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Engineering Plastics Market By Type (ABS, PA, PC, POM, PMMA, PEEK, PET, PBT, Cast Nylon); By End-User (Aerospace, Building & Construction, Food, Mechanical, Medical, Others); By Application (CD/DVD, Medical Implants, Advanced Batteries, Shoes, Others); By Geography – Forecast Period (2018–2023),” the market will be driven by the replacement of metal parts by engineering plastics in various industries.
Asia Pacific Dominates the Engineering Plastics Market
Asia Pacific has the largest share in the Engineering Plastics Market due to the growing demand for engineering plastics by the end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, and automotive & transportation. The increase in the production of automotive parts in the region will bolster the market over the forecast period. China is the largest market for engineering plastics. The country’s engineering plastics market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the automotive and transportation industry and the easy availability of feedstock.
Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in theEngineering Plastics Market Report
The automotive and transportation sector will dominate the Engineering Plastics Market over the forecast period. Engineering plastics are used in the automotive industry for applications in the wheel well, connectors and housing, under the hood components, headlamps, and fog lamps. The automotive sector growth rate is high in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The automotive and transportation market in these countries will drive the demand for engineering plastic products over the forecast period.
To access/purchase the Engineering Plastics Market report, click the link below:
https://industryarc.com/Report/15507/engineering-plastics-market.html
Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Engineering Plastics Market Report
• Growth of the end-user industries such as electrical, electronics, packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer appliances will drive the demand for engineering plastic products.
• The easy availability of raw materials and low cost of production will boost the demand for engineering plastics.
• The benefits of engineering plastics such as flame resistance, durability, chemical resistance, and wear resistance compared to commodity plastics will provide ample opportunities for the engineering plastics market.
• Major investments by governments and companies in developing new technologies will propel the growth of the engineering plastics market.
Key Players of the Engineering Plastics Market
BASF SE, Covestro, and Celanese Corporation are the key players of the engineering plastics market.
— BASF produces engineering plastics for extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding. The engineering plastics produced by BASF are developed for applications in the automotive & engineering, and electrical & electronic sectors.
— Covestro offers products which have a desirable balance of properties such as impact strength and heat resistance to other materials.
— Celanese provides high-performance engineering resins that offer resistance to friction and wear, and deliver good mechanical properties such as stiffness and strength.
The Engineering Plastics Market Is Segmented as Indicated Below:
The growing demand for electronic and electrical appliances will propel the growth of the engineering plastics market.
A. Engineering Plastics Market –By Type
1. ABS
2. Acetal
3. Acrylic
4. Bakelite
5. High Performance Materials
6. Nylon
7. PETP
8. Polycarbonate
9. Polyethylenes (PE)
10. Polypropylene (PP)
11. Polyurethane
12. PTFE
13. PVC
14. PEK
15. PEEK
B. Engineering Plastics Market – By Application
1. Abrasion Resistant Liners
2. Acid Trays
3. Anti-Corrosive Liners
4. Braking Tray Liners
5. Bearings
6. Bench Top
7. Boat Chopping Board
8. Boat Windscreen
9. Bolts & Nuts
10. Bottle Line Wear Plate
11. Buffer Pads
12. Bushes
13. Chain Guide
14. Chevron Packing’s
15. Conveyor Mechanisms
16. Cooling Towers
17. Cutting Boards
18. Display
19. Electrical Insulator
20. Exhaust Ducts
21. Feedscrolls
22. Food Production
23. Fume Ducting
24. Gaskets
25. Gears
26. Guards
27. Guide Strips
28. Guide Wheels
29. Heat Seal Surfaces
30. High Precision Parts
31. Hoppers
32. Insulators
33. Kicker Arms
34. Lantern Rings
35. Level Indicators
36. Lighting
37. Machine Guards
38. Metal Detector Chutes
39. Nuts and Bolts
40. Piston Rings
41. Piston Seals and Cups
42. Plating Tanks and Hoods
43. Pressure Plates
44. Pump Components
45. Rollers
46. Safety Glass and Guards
47. Scraper Blades
48. Seals
49. Security Windows
50. Self-Lubricating Parts
51. Sightglass
52. Skylights
53. Slide Bearings
54. Slideways
55. Terminal Boards
56. Thermal Insulators
57. Thrust Washers
58. Valve Bodies
59. Valve Components
60. Washer
61. Wear Pads
62. Wear Plates
63. Others
C. Engineering Plastics Market – By End User
1. Aerospace
2. Automotive
3. Building
4. Food
5. Packaging
6. Mechanical
7. Medical
8. Oil & gas
9. Semiconductor
10. Construction
11. Others
D. Engineering Plastics Market – By Geography (33+ countries)
E. Engineering Plastics Market Entropy
F. Company Profiles
1. BASF SE
2. Covestro
3. Solvay S.A.
4. Celanese Corporation
5. DuPont
6. LG Chem
7. Evonik Industry AG
8. Lanxess AG
9. Company 9
10. Company 10
More than 10 companies are profiled in this report
G. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.
What can you expect from the report?
The Engineering Plastics Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories
2. Market Trends
3. Manufacturer Landscape
4. Distributor Landscape
5. Pricing Analysis
6. Top 10 End User Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking
8. Product Developments
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10. Patent Analysis
11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12. Country-level Analysis (15+)
13. Competitor Analysis
14. Market Shares Analysis
15. Value Chain Analysis
16. Supply Chain Analysis
17. Strategic Analysis
18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
19. Opportunity Analysis
20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team. We can also provide you with a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to learn more about our consulting services.
Media Contact
Mr. Venkat Reddy
Sales Manager
Email 1: sales@industryarc.com
Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com
Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)
About IndustryARC
IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, and Life Sciences & Healthcare.