Global A2P SMS Market Analysis by type, size, share and trends , growth and forecast to 2025

Global A2P SMS Market overview:

A2P SMS market is expected to grow from US$ 44.12 Bn in 2017 to US$ 60.55 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2018 and 2025. A2P messaging indicates that the application’s messaging to a person. In this ever-changing world of communication technologies, these two technologies are gaining popularity through secure, reliable and cost-effective communication. The most common uses of A2P messages are bulk messages, notifications, alerts, and mobile context marketing. It is imperative that companies have an idea of the changing dynamics of the A2P SMS market. The most significant trend in the A2P SMS market is the emergence of new communication channels and the way the supply chain is innovating to deliver a better customer experience. Telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and A2P SMS market providers collaborate to ensure the continued operation of A2P SMS. All these entities make it easier for companies to include SMS in their business process. The A2P messaging industry is also working to create synergies between businesses and communication application providers. This will help companies to serve their customers with better quality.

Drivers and Restraints:

The change in communication behavior with customers is driving the growth of the premium A2P SMS market. In the current scenario, SMS continues to be a key platform for mobile business communications to reach consumers and employees. It is less expensive, ubiquitous in devices, reliable and fast. The biggest challenge in the market is that telecom operators have a hard time understanding the market ecosystem. Many operators do not see any difference between P2P and A2P SMS messages. This is because the technology that remains same in both communication modes.

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically,A2P SMS Market is segmented into regions of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the region with the largest market share in the global A2P SMS market. The presence of several OTT communication applications, associated with their adoption in large companies, contributes significantly to the growth of the market.North America is the second largest contributor to the global market. Market growth in this region is driven by factors such as the presence of leading players, the growing need for A2P SMS platforms in the BFSI industry, and advances in 4G and 5G communication technologies.

Key Players for A2P SMS Market:

Major Key Players of the Global A2P SMS Marketare CLX Communication, Tata Communication Ltd., Infobip Ltd., AT&T, SAP SE, Mahindra Comviva, and Twilio, Inc. among many others.

