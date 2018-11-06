Brine Concentration Technology Market to rise with a strong CAGR of 5.57% by 2025

The global brine concentration technology market was valued at nearly US$ 12 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Brine Concentration Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026’ by Transparency Market Research (TMR) Growth of brine concentration technology is highly dependent on oil & gas activities. The shift toward clean energy is expected to drive the demand for brine concentration technology in the near future. Brine is a salt water solution, which may contain different salts such as calcium sulfate, silica, calcium chloride, and sodium. Brine needs to be treated before discharging it into the environment. Brine concentration technology involves treating the produced brine to remove harmful salts from the water.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44285

Oil & gas exploration is a major source of energy in many countries. Its production has been described as one of the most important industrial activities of the 21st century. Water is a complex mixture of organic and inorganic compounds and the largest volume of by-product generated during oil and gas recovery operations. The oilfield produced water can be a source of fresh water for water-stressed oil-producing countries. Extraction and production of oil & gas leads to reduction in reservoir pressure. Additional water is usually injected into the reservoir water layer to maintain hydraulic pressure and enhance oil recovery.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44285

In terms of technology, the vertical tube falling film (VTFF) segment currently holds the major share of the market due to the technology’s application in achieving zero liquid discharge in industries. Development of offshore oil & gas industry in North America and Middle East has propelled the demand for HERO technology. The HERO segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period, followed by the VTFF segment (CAGR of 5.57%). MVC and CCD segments are also anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

In 2015, Desalitech and C2HM together emphasized on developing the Closed Circuit Desalination (CCD) technology. The CCD technology improves the efficiency and productivity. It helps in passing concentrated brine through the system continuously and leaving the salt precipitate behind through salt extraction gate. The new technology helps tackle issues arising due to depleting amount of freshwater for domestic and industrial purposes. Installation of brine concentration plants enables industries to reuse the recovered water and thus lower their operating costs.

The global brine concentration technology market is a highly competitive. In order to acquire higher market share, companies operating in North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific are rapidly expanding their production facilities of brine concentration technology. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the brine concentration technology market are Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt. Ltd., Modern Water plc. Memsys Water Technologies GmbH, Enviro Water Minerals Company Inc., Oasys Water, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Fluid Technology Solutions, Inc., Osmo Membrane Systems GmbH, Saltworks Technologies Inc., Duraflow LLC., Veolia, and Synder Filtration, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com