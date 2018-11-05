Massive Open Online Course Market worth USD 8.50 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Massive Open Online Course Market by Platform (CMOOC, XMOOC), Course (Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Education & Training), Service (Consulting, Implementation, Training & Support) & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, The market is estimated to grow from USD 1.83 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.50 Billion by 2020, at an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.0%.

Massive Open Online Course Market is a broad study of the global market and forecasts the market sizes and trends in the following sub-segments.

Market size by platform:

• XMOOC

• CMOOC

Market size by course:

• Humanities

• Computer Science and Programming

• Business Management

• Health and Medicine

• Science

• Engineering

• Education and Training

• Others

MOOC services market size by type:

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Training and Support

Market size by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

The growing need to remain connected and increasing adaption rate of 3G and 4G (Long-Term Evolution) networks has enhanced the market of mobile and wireless backhaul. Increasing usage of smart phones and tablets has increased the mobile data traffic and this has fuelled the market for a fast and reliable connectivity. Technical advancements such as small cells, has to quench the high bandwidth needs.

MOOC platform allows evaluation of the performance and quality of upgraded education technology and networks so that the highest level of customer satisfaction can be achieved. The inability of colleges and universities worldwide to meet the global demand for education through new campus development and the presence of reliable online learning technologies are the driving forces of the MOOC market.

The biggest challenge for MOOC is the difficulty in adopting server-based resources or a secured IT infrastructure. The vendors in the MOOC market are continuously innovating and remodeling their present architecture to build more proficient and advanced information systems.

Demand for faster and reliable MOOC platform and network technology

Demand for technology in education, which can be accessed from any location, has sparked a revolution in the online learning segment. MOOCs can be much more than marketing and edutainment. MOOCs are likely to evolve into a scale business, which relies on the technology and data backbone of the medium to optimize and individualize learning opportunities for millions of students. MOOCS offer university-level courses without the need to complete an entire program of studies, and are becoming increasingly popular across the globe.

The North America region is expected to contribute the maximum market share to the overall MOOC market.

This market is in the growth stage in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, therefore MOOC technologies in these regions will have immense scope for enhancement. Moreover, there is huge return on investment in the MOOC market as opportunities for augmented performance are always increasing, hence MOOC platform vendors continue to visualize more effectively about the need for platforms and services across all the regions.

MOOC market has been segmented into platforms, courses, user types, and regions. Platforms are further segmented into XMOOC and CMOOC. XMOOC platform plays a key role in the MOOC market. User types are segmented into High School, Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Corporate. Services are further classified into Consulting, Implementation, and Training and Support. Courses are further segmented into Humanities, Computer Science and Programming, Business Management, Science, Health and Medicine, Engineering, Education and Training, and others that include Social Science, Mathematics and Statistics, Art and Design. Furthermore, the report classifies the market according to the regions of North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Browse more than 72 market data tables with 62 figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Massive Open Online Course Market by Platform (CMOOC, XMOOC), Course (Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Education & Training), Service (Consulting, Implementation, Training & Support) & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/massive-open-online-course-market-237288995.html

