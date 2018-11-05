Application Software Market Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

The changing role of the modern DBA creates new challenges and transitions in application software industry. DBA supports several areas of enterprise by creating roles and auditing logons. It pays attention to several areas like authentication and authorization of users, protection of data and combat new threats. Most of the organizations are moving beyond traditional data centers. Organizations that are highly mobile, fast growing and don’t have enough space have moved towards cloud services. Cloud services have evolved to such a point that only limited or in most case no servers are required to manage the IT needs of an organization. This has also enabled organizations to cut down on costs as they don’t need to buy software to operate the server.

Western Europe was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little more than one-third of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Data analytics is being widely used in this market to find key information from raw data for better decision making. Data Analytics is the transformation of raw data into useful information. It examines large amounts of data to identify correlations and hidden patterns that may directly or indirectly affect business. Custom computer programming companies are offering customized data analytics tools based upon the functioning and demands of their clients. For example, the city of Toulouse in France is using IBM’s social media analytics platform to identify and prioritize citizens’ issues.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was the largest company in the software services market. IBM’s growth strategy includes moving from a hardware, software solutions company to an emerging cognitive solutions and cloud platform company. IBM is rapidly expanding business, with clients in 147 countries, including leaders and start-ups in healthcare, financial services, retail, energy, automotive, government and more across Czech Republic, Brazil, South Africa, Australia, South Korea, Egypt, Russia and many more.

Application software includes word processors, database programs, spread sheets and web browsers. Application software programming services develop, maintain and modernize software to enhance flexibility and mitigate risks, integrate applications, manage back-office, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management (SCM) software, as well as collaborative and personal software services. They also cover engineering software and front-office customer relationship management (CRM) software services.

