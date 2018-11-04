Welcome to the world’s best wildlife holidays

A guide to the world’s best hotels, vacation homes, apartments, guesthouses, alphouses, rental cottages and more featuring the most amazing places. A selection of some of the best place in the world to start or enhance a hospitality search.

We offer booking service for our provider of travel packages and tours in Lapland. Many of the tours are tried and tested destinations with unique experiences and exciting outdoors adventures. All guides are highly skilled professionals with experience from numerous top events worldwide. There are over 100 kilometers of trails along the border between Finland and Sweden we are using. This is one of my favorite destination for adventure activities like rafting and canyoning in the summer seasons as well. We also offer the opportunity to tailor safaris starting from the magnificent river valley Kalasvuoma (Nikkaluokta).

Arctic Adventures Snowmobile Safari, Dog Sledding Tour and Husky Safari

Now begins the season for exotic snowmobile safari’s in our region. With the experience gained from the Arctic Adventure and the Tundra International Snow Mobile Raid we offer unique experiences and memories to life by professional arranged magnificent snowmobile adventures in the arctic mountain world. Please contact our reservation service for groups and corporate kick-off’s. We have the opportunity to tailor travel, tours, events, accommodation, and shopping experiences by our partners in the Baltic region, in Norway (Skibotn), Sweden (Karesuando / Kiruna / Jukkasjärvi), Finland (Karesuvanto / Kilpisjärvi) and Russia (Murmansk).

