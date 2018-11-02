Set-Top Box Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights:

The global set-top box market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for high definition content and growing popularity of smart televisions. The growing adoption of hybrid boxes is boosting the market growth due the increasing demand of over-the-top content services. With the advancements in technology, increasing focus on HD videos and powerful interfaces with technology are major factors driving the growth of set-top box market.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of set-top box is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). Increasing demand for of 4K TVs is expected to provide support to the growth of the set-top box market one major factor driving the growth of set-top box market. Also, growing demand for IPTV is another major factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Technological advancements and growing acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control is boosting the growth of set-top box market. Also, increasing demand for set-top box from various end users like residential, and commercial is another major factor driving the market growth.

Industry Update:

April 2018 My Box Technologies (MBT) which is controlled by Hero Group-controlled set top box (STB) manufacturer has turned its attention to the cable TV segment as it doesn’t have any agreement with any direct to home (DTH) operator currently. The business is also planning to launch an Android set top box (STB) by the second quarter of 2019. The company previously had a contract with Bharti Telemedia which is Bharti Airtel’s DTH division to supply STBs. Nevertheless, when the Airtel contract ended in November 2016, the company has put its focus on the hybrid STB and cable TV segment.

Major key Players

The prominent players in the global set-top box market are – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Apple Inc. (U.S), Google Inc. (U.S), Samsung Group (South Korea), Arris International Plc. (U.S), EchoStar Corporation (U.S), Humax (U.K), Sagemcom (France), Technicolor SA (France), and Skyworth Digital (China) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Set-top Box Market.

According to MRFR, The global Set-Top Box Market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 31 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Competitors who are a part of the industry have devised their corporate strategy blueprint in a way that that can bring the best outcomes for development in the current scenario, while also simultaneously delivering customer value unfailingly. The ability to sustain their competitive edge is one of the main causes fuelling their efforts in this period. The scope for development in the industry appears to be promising through the forecast period. The rising interest for diversification in the industry, has indirectly allowed the players to utilize many prospects available in the industry. This scenario has created opportunities for portfolio improvements along with diversification in the sector, which has improved the scenario for market competitors tremendously in this industry. The organizations in this industry are also trying to enhance and maintain financial liquidity that can be crucial to invest in growth opportunities as and when they become available.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the set-top box market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Apple Inc., Google Inc., Arris International Plc. And EchoStar Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the rising demand for hybrid set-top boxes and high-speed communication.

The region wise analysis of set-top box industry includes region such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The North American region is one of the important regions in the world in terms of market portion in the set-top box market owing to growing demand of hybrid set-top box which is boosting the market growth. The set-top box industry in the European region is anticipated to observe rapid growth in the approaching period. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific region which includes countries like India, China and Japan and is a developing market for set-top box industry and is estimated to be the highest CAGR generator in the forecast period.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Type: Comprises of Cable, Satellite, Digital Terrestrial Television, Internet Protocol, Over-The-Top Content (OTT) and Others

Segmentation by Content Resolution: Comprises of Secure Digital (SD), High Definition (HD), 4K and Others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of Residential Use and Commercial Use

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

