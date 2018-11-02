Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Sponsors Santa Clara Teacher Recognition Celebration for 23rd Year

County Federal Continues to Partner with the Santa Clara County Office of Education to Honor Teacher Excellence and Commitment.

San Jose, CA, USA — The Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (http://www.sccfcu.org) is proud to be a sponsor of the Teacher Recognition Celebration organized by the Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) again this year. This marks the 23rd year that County Federal has partnered with the SCCOE to recognize teachers throughout the county for their educational excellence and commitment to their students, school, and the community.

The 2018 Teacher Recognition Celebration, held October 22, marked nearly 50 years of Santa Clara County honoring educational excellence, making the SCCOE Teacher Recognition Celebration one of the oldest and most prestigious in the state. The Celebration is held every autumn to applaud the outstanding work of teachers from every Santa Clara County school district. This year, 31 educators were honored for their outstanding work, as well as five teachers who received the STEM Teaching Award from event co-sponsor Texas Instruments.

“Educators are the unsung heroes of our community and we are proud to support Teacher Recognition Day as part our commitment to Santa Clara County,” said Rebecca Lytle, President and CEO of County Federal. “We have been serving county, city, and school employees for more than 65 years but we seldom have this type of opportunity to publicly recognize the professionals who work to make our community such a wonderful place to call home.”

The SCCOE created the Teacher Recognition Celebration to increase public awareness of the vital role educators play in helping youth and shaping the community, and to acknowledge the achievement, sacrifice, and training required of today’s teachers. Recognition also helps strengthen ties between students and teachers and promotes greater understanding between generations.

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For more than 65 years Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, and school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to help them realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and preferred rates and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

For more information, please visit http://www.sccfcu.org.