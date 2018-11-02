GPS Anti-Jamming System Market 2025: Industry Size Outlook, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope

It protects GPS recipients from interference and intentional jamming. When the GPS signal reaches the Earth's surface, it is weak and likely to be overcome with higher radio frequency( RF) power.

Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

The anti-jamming market for GPS in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of GPS technology in the defense and commercial sectors, with a focus on accuracy and secured navigation, is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-jamming market for GPS in this region during the forecast period. As a result, APAC also holds a significant share of the overall anti-jamming market for GPS.

The worldwide market for GPS Anti-Jamming System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the GPS Anti-Jamming System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rockwell Collins (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

NovAtel Inc (Canada)

Cobham Plc (UK)

Mayflower Communications (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Furuno Electric Company (Japan)

Harris Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Thales Group (France)

Boeing Company (US)

U-Blox (Switzerland)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Nulling

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Others

