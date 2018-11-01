Teen pop singer Shannon K, surviver of bullying, uses influence to bring awareness to problem

Backed by the power of over 36 million YouTube views for her song “A Long Time”, and with

more than 5 Million Followers on Instagram & Facebook, 16-year-old singer/songwriter

Shannon K is turning her attention—and the spotlight – to the harmful effects of bullying.

Shannon was born in India to Bollywood music legend Kumar Sanu, and during her early

childhood, Shannon and her family relocated from India to the UK where she studied music

from the Associate board of Royal School of Music in London.

Shannon’s dream of becoming a pop star began to coalesce when she moved to the United

States. She’s already performed live at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, Sun National

Bank Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica, New York, Terrace

Theatre in Long Beach, California, and the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center in Redondo

Beach, California. She has also performed at Hollywood hot spots like The Peppermint Club,

State Social House, and NeueHouse.

This year, Shannon began her journey of launching a successful American singing career with

the release of her brand new debut single, “A Long Time,” written and produced by Justin

Bieber’s top collaborator, Jason “Pooh Bear” Boyd.

But Shannon’s faced a darker side of life and is now speaking out about online bullying.

“I’ve faced a lot of rejection for not being according to the society’s so-called perfection,”

she said. “I was bullied.” She was called “Curry girl,” told she looks a like a witch, and was

from a land of “rape and poverty.”

At age 14, she began to get hateful comments directed toward her on social media; they

targeted her looks, singing, and said she was nothing without the support of her parents.

“I was told I was not pretty enough to become a singer in America,” she said, and faced body

shaming – she was called anorexic, told she was too skinny and flat, and looked cancer

patient.

The abuse led to self-harm, which was caught by her parents before it became life

threatening.

“Still, it hurts when someone writes bad comments. I’m not made of stone!” Shannon said,

adding, “They forget that I’m still a kid.

“The effects of bullying are quite undervalued, believe it or not, and that makes the issue in

its entirety, very dangerous,” she said. “We can change the way we talk to people. We can be

careful of what we say. We forget that bullying has taken many lives, and has ruined them

too.”

Shannon K is using the power of music and her international influence to raise awareness of

bullying with the mission to eventually eradicate it. She’s affecting massive change through

her songs, on her Album “Give Me Your Hand.” She said, “People give importance to only sexually harassed matters and they think bully isn’t

big enough but they forget that a kid might not be alive tomorrow who you’re cursing today!

It’s that serious!!!”

For more information, contact (Advisight) at (1833800GROW) or (info@advisight.com)

Shannon’s website: shannonkmusic.com