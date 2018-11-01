Mobile Mapping Market worth 26.60 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Mobile Mapping Market by Segment (Location-Based Services, Location-Based Search, Indoor Mapping, 3D Mapping, Licensing Subscription and Support), by User Type (Individual, Enterprise), by Industry Vertical and by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, The mobile mapping market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.28 Billion in 2015 to USD 26.60 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2015 to 2020.

The mobile mapping market ecosystem comprises mobile mapping solution and service vendors such as Google, Foursquare, and Microsoft; GIS providers such as Garmin, TomTom, and NAVTEQ; and Application Programing Interface (API) providers such as DroidAR and ARLab, offering these mobile mapping solutions and services to users to cater to their needs for reliable location-based data, along with serving the unique business requirements of various enterprises.

Target audience

• Mobile Mapping Service Providers

• White-Label Mobile Mapping Service Providers

• Consumer Electronics Vendors

• Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Companies

• Technology Providers

• Application Developers

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

• Telecom Network Operators

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the mobile mapping market to following sub markets:

By Segment:

• Location-Based Services (LBS)

• Location-based Search

• Indoor Mapping

• 3D Mapping

• Licensing Subscription and Support

By User Type:

• Individual

• Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government and Public Sector

• BFSI

• Real Estate

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunication

• Travel and Hospitality

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the regional mobile mapping market by countries.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5).

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2yLtSIR

Mobile mapping solutions and services are being increasingly used by individual and enterprise user types to access real-time, location-based information that is helps in making informed decisions. With the expansive penetration of mobile devices among users, the mobile mapping market is expected to gain traction in the next five years, owing to the rising access of Location-Based Services (LBS) through these devices.

Expansive penetration of mobile devices to drive the mobile mapping market

The major forces driving the mobile mapping market include the widespread penetration of robust computing mobile devices among users, the growing government regulations and standards for emergency responses, and improved internet connectivity. Enterprises are looking for mobile mapping solutions and services that can provide them real-time and dependable location-based information. Furthermore, advancements in government regulations pertaining to emergency management, such as the 911 mandates in the U.S., are boosting the growth of the mobile mapping market.

Indoor mapping to play a key role in the mobile mapping market

The LBS segment of mobile mapping is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the widespread penetration of mobile devices installed with mapping apps and GPS for accessing LBS, whereas the indoor mapping segment is expected to play a key role in changing the mobile mapping landscape during the forecast period.

Transportation and logistics industry vertical expected to hold the largest market share

The transportation and logistics industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the mobile mapping market, as it uses these solutions for enhancing customer experience through real-time information of vehicles. Industry verticals such as media and entertainment, manufacturing, and retail are expected to be the key growing sectors during the forecast period.

North America expected to dominate the mobile mapping market

The report also covers the total mobile mapping market by region. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2020 due to the large scale penetration of mobile devices equipped with GPS and improved network connectivity.

The major vendors in the mobile mapping market include Google, Microsoft, TomTom, Trimble NV, Apple, Foursquare, Telecommunication Systems, Inc., and others. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the mobile mapping market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and recent developments associated with the mobile mapping market.

Browse 44 market data tables and 55 figures spread through 140 pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile Mapping Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-mapping-market-198266968.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com