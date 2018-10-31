System on a Chip Market 2022: Comprehensive Research Study

Market Scenario:

A System on a Chip or SoC is a microchip designed for electronic devices and holds all the necessary electronic circuits and parts required for a given system. SoC is used in various electronic equipment’s but the major application areas are smartphones or wearable computer. As smartphones/tablets and wearable devices are basically a smaller computer, they require most of the component which is available in any laptop or a desktop but due to the low availability of space compared to a PC or a Laptop, the internal parts needs to be designed in such manner which can fit into the smartphone and wearable devices. And SoC is a smaller version of all the hardware required in any smartphone and wearable devices. SoCs application is not limited to a smartphone or a wearable devices but it can be used in every electronic device.

Growing demand for the consumer electronic devices are need of power efficient devices are driving the market of System on a Chip whereas changing technological environment and government rules are some of the major restraint to the market.

The Global SoC Market is expected to reach at USD ~81 billion with ~13% of compound annual growth rate.

Key Players

The prominent players in the System on a Chip Market are – Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc., (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc., (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) and Samsung (South Korea), among others.

Segments:

The Global System on a Chip Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into digital and analog among others whereas by application, the market includes- consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, healthcare among others. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which includes- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of System on a Chip. High demand for consumer electronic devices especially for smartphones and wearable devices is giving boost to this market. Also, rich manufacturing industry in China, Japan and South Korea are some of the other major factor of this growth. North America stands as second biggest market. High spending on personal devices and growing technology environment in U.S. and Canada are some of the factor behind this growth. Europe is also showing positive growth towards the market due to the growing healthcare industry in U.K., Germany, France and Italy.

Study Objectives of Global System on a Chip Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global System on a Chip market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global System on a Chip market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global System on a Chip market.

Intended Audience

SoC Manufacturers

SoC Distributors

Research/Consultancy firms

Vendors from various industry verticals such as Automotive, and Electronics & Semiconductors among others

OEMs

Semiconductor Manufacturers

