Experts Say Short Stories Help Children Become Avid Readers

26th October 2018: Comic books have long suffered from a bad reputation. Dismissed by parents as too simplistic to offer the developmental benefits of “real books”, comic books have been viewed as a distraction from learning. But this myth is now being challenged, as research has shown reading about superheroes is not only fun, but it can also raise children to be super-readers at the same time.

Getting children to enjoy books at a young age is crucial, as research has shown that children who enjoy reading at a young age will likely become avid readers later in life, and enjoy the associated benefits including increased vocabulary and higher levels of concentration.

Comic books unlike traditional books, burst with visual appeal. Their attention-grabbing images, bright colours, and snippets of text do not overwhelm children starting to read.

As comic books provide images of the storyline as it unfolds, this gives the new readers the time they need, to decipher individual words and sentences without losing track of the storyline. According to experts, this level of engagement will not only help children in the long-run by enabling them to develop a good relationship with reading but can also have immediate advantages, like increased vocabulary skills.

