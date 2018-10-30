Zaggle launches New Mobile App

Zaggle, the leader in digital payments, loyalty and gift cards space today launched their new App. With the new App, consumers can now avail digital gift cards, E-vouchers and offers from over 500 brands in Fashion, Electronics, Restaurants, Entertainment, Travel, Wellness, Jewellery & other categories. r

Zaggle App is developed with advanced technology for a faster speed and comes with a modernized cart for easier purchases and quick transactions on devices. Extensive measures and precautions have been taken to ensure the user’s data privacy and security maintenance.

Currently, Zaggle App has more than 3.5 lakh users. Zaggle aims for more than 5 Million app downloads and 5 Lakh monthly active users on the new App. Zaggle has more than 2.5 million cards available in the market. The App will help customers to manage the Zaggle Gift Cards and Expense Management Cards and will enable them to check card balance, view transaction history or assist them in blocking the card.

Speaking on the Mobile app Launch, Mr. Raj N Phani, Founder & Chairman, Zaggle said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the new Zaggle app. With advanced features, the app will enhance digital experience for the customers. At Zaggle, it’s our constant endeavour to provide the best value to our patrons.”