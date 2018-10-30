SEO Techniques That Really Works

First of before going deep in to seo I will only show you some seo tips when it comes to link building that is offsite optimization in seo. I will not show you on site optimization seo here because onsite optimization in seo is very less effective in ranking in search engines but depends on keyword you select in seo.

Proper SEO strategies

1. You can ask your visitors for referrals with a “Tell A Friend” feature. You can find free “Tell A Friend” scripts on the internet, this will enhance your reputation while increasing traffic while increase in seo ranking with more link added to your site.

2. Distribute an brandable e book or special report, this is a good seo technique. You might find free trail software in internet.

3. Submit your free e book or special your report to directories for more seo expose.

4. Submit to free directories with in appropriate category. Search keyword as “free directory list” to find free directories.

5. Submit to free article directories with in appropriate category. Search keyword as “free article directory list” to find free article directories.

Proper Seo link building strategies

1. Get links from related but non-competitive sites.

2. Have different anchor text (related and different) in the links

3. Try to get links from high PR pages for optimal seo rankings

4. Submit to directories (most are free) but get links from other web site also

5. Get links with different title text in the title from other sites

6. Find authority sites of your niche and get links from them also

7. Submit your e book to e book directories

8. Write different articles with variation(at least 50% differ from original) and submit to article directories.

9. Release a press release by using a press release company(on line).

10. Get links from different PR and different IP addresses sites for optimal seo rankings