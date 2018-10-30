Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2016-2025

Fatty liver disease refers to the accumulation of fat (triglycerides,) in the liver. The liver cell contains fats, but the accumulation of excess fat can be a cause of concern and can lead to liver inflammation known as steatohepatitis. The fatty liver can be caused by alcohol as well as can be non-alcohol. Steatohepatitis can cause liver cirrhosis (fibrosis, scarring, and hardening of the liver). The cause of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is unknown. The nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common diseases in the United States. The prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rising due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination survey, about 20-30% of the general population in the western world suffer from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The common symptoms include fatigue, weakness, weight loss and others. The diagnosis of NAFLD requires the combination of different tests such as blood test, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scan, and liver biopsy. The two types of Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) includes simple fatty liver and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The simple fatty liver is a type of nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), in which fat is deposited, but no inflammation or liver damage is observed. NASH is the inflammation of the liver due to excess fat deposit and can lead to liver damage and disease.

In 2014, according to World Health Organization (WHO), estimate about ~422 Mn of the adult population was suffering from diabetes as compared to the ~108 Mn in 1980. The worldwide prevalence of diabetes is rising with the overall prevalence of 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. Therefore, rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity is a major factor contributing to revenue growth of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market across the globe. Availability of expanded product line as major market players in the global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market are introducing innovative and expanded line products to retain market share, expansion in clinical trials will lead to product approvals and revenue generation. Manufacturers and organizations such as National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) are involved research and development and are supporting research for various disease conditions. These are some of the factors boosting the growth of the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market

The global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography

Segment by Product Type

Antioxidants

Thiazolidinedione

Biguanides

Lipid lowering Agents

FXR Receptor Agonist

Others

Segment by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market is segmented by product type and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into antioxidants, thiazolidinedione, biguanides, lipid lowering Agents, FXR receptor agonist and other medication used to treat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination surveys conducted between 2009-2010, reported that prevalence of NASH is about 3% in general population in United States and about 25% in the obese individual. Thiazolidinedione and metformin are widely used for the Non-Alcoholic Liver Disease (NAFLD), thiazolidinedione and metformin are expected to gain higher share among other product types and will contribute in the revenue growth of global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market.

By Geography, the global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to lead the global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market due to increase in prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in United States. Large number of manufacturers exist in the market, with large number of customer base. Asia Pacific market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future owing to factors such as, increase in healthcare expenditure, rising standard of living, lifestyle changes- attributed to better healthcare and awareness of the cost-effective treatment process with government grants and funding for acceleration in research and development activities.

Some of the major players in global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market Pfizer Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Daewoong Co., Ltd., Cardax, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Limerick BioPharma, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd and others