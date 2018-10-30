Overview:

Gene expression is the process in which the information present in the DNA is used to make functional products such as proteins or other molecules. Gene expression is the response of a cell for its changing environment. Gene expression takes place in several steps in order to produce a functional product which includes transcription, RNA Splicing and translation.

Gene expression analysis is the study of the process in which genes are used to make functional gene products. Techniques such as Northern blotting and serial analysis of gene expression are used to identify active and inactive genes in the DNA of a cell. These techniques measure the quantity of mRNA which carries the amino acid sequence from DNA to protein. The quantity of the mRNA is used to analyze how much a gene is being expressed.

Globally Gene Expression Analysis Market range is estimated to be around USD 4.52 billion in 2018, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to increase approximately up to USD 7.12 Billion by 2023.

The drivers influencing the growth of the Gene Expression Analysis Market globally are, Increase in research activities on DNA studies, rising number of cancer patients, increasing applications of gene expression analysis in diagnostics and treatment, Decreasing costs of gene sequencing and various technological advances like biochips that help in studying DNA even better are expected to propel the market.

There are also few restraining factors due to which the market facing challenges, they are Absence of skilled professionals, lack of awareness and High price of the instruments used for the analysis

Gene Expression Analysis Market is partitioned globally according to Consumables, Technology, Applications ,Services. With respect to consumables the market is partitioned into DNA chips and Reagents. With respect to technology market is partitioned into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing, DNA Microarray, Serial Analysis of Gene Expression and Northern Blotting. With respect to applications, the market is partitioned into research, Drug discovery, diagnostics and other applications. With respect to services market is sectioned into gene expression profiling and bioinformatics solutions.

Topographically, The Gene Expression Analysis Market has been partitioned into Latin America, Europe, Middle East, North America, and Asia Pacific & Africa. North America region is leading the market and Asia Pacific market value is increasing rapidly with scientific advancements and increasing interests in health care sector.

Prominent players in Gene Expression Analysis Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, QIAGEN N.V., Life Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Roche, PerkinElmer, Affymetrix, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Oxford Gene Technology, and Luminex Corporation.

