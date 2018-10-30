Explore Lawn and Leaf Bags Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2028

Lawn and Leaf Bags: An Overview

In the past century, as the world’s population has grown and become more affluent and urban, the waste generation has also risen. With the growing urbanization and trend of well-planned cities, the construction of gardens and lawns have increased dramatically. Waste generated by gardens and lawns including leaves, loose grass clippings, weeds and other debris need proper disposal. These derive the requirement for the lawn and leaf bags. These bags are used for the collection of grass clippings, leaves and other garden-related waste for their proper disposal. These bags are mostly made up of plastic and kraft paper. Manufacturers generally use kraft paper and polyethylene for the manufacturing of lawn and leaf bags.

Lawn and Leaf Bags Market: Dynamics

The growing trend of gardens and lawns outside homes and public parks is expected to drive the global demand for the lawn and leaf bags. These bags are available in various capacities ranging from 5 gallons, 10 gallons to 30 gallons. Customers can choose as per the amount of waste generated. Most of the lawn and leaf bags so manufactured are biodegradable and compostable, which makes them the preferred choice. The advantage of lawn and leaf bags is that they stay upright, open and stable while filling garden waste into it. Also, bags made up of plastics can be reused and they can be lasts for years. They can be folded flat and stored when not in use. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of global lawn and leaf bags market during the forecast period. A traditional practice is that in which grass clippings and leaves are left uncollected on the lawn, so they contribute as an organic matter and fertilizer for the gardens and parks. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the global lawn and leaf bags market during the next decade.

Global Lawn and Leaf Bags Market: Research Methodology

A robust methodology was used to arrive at the market size of lawn and leaf bags. Both supply-side and demand side analysis were performed.

Supply-side analysis

The key manufacturers of lawn and leaf bags were identified, and their revenues were tracked with the help of primary interviews and paid databases such as Factiva, Avention, and Morningstar, among others. The revenue generated by the sale of products business was carefully tracked for each company, from which, the revenue generation from the sale of lawn and leaf bags was mapped. The production capacity of each key player was tracked. Based on the data, a tier analysis was performed to classify the companies under different revenue categories.

Demand-side analysis

The demand for storing and shipping solutions was carefully tracked. The data was split among various end use segment for lawn and leaf bags to arrive at the demand. Various sources were cited to validate the numbers obtained, industry experts (sales and business heads of key companies, paid interviews with independent packaging consultants, etc.) were contacted, along with extensive desk research.

Global Lawn and Leaf Bags Market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global lawn and leaf bags market are – Mondi Group plc,Kapstone Paper & Packaging,PEI Bag Co.,Dano Group,Custom Faberkin, Inc.,US Poly Pack,Go-GreenGardening,Bundaberg Bag Company,Brisbane Bag Company,Sigma Plastics Group,Presto Products Company,Bagmasters USA,Anduro Manufacturing,Jarwis,Polybags

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

