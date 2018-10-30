Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Trends and Demand by Forecast To 2025

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment – Research Report, By Type (Display Cases, Walk-in coolers, Ice-making, Beverage refrigeration, Parts & others), by Application (Food Manufacturing Industries, Hyper Market & Super Market) & by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW) – Forecast to 2025

The Market research future delivers a detailed analysis of 10 years forecast between 2015 and 2025 and it is expected that Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market will register the CAGR of more than 5.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

United Technologies Corporation (US), Johnson Controls (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc (US), Ali Group S.P.A (Italy), AHT Cooling Systems GMBH (Austria), Hussmann Corporation (US), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan), Dover Corporation (US) and Frigoglass (Greece), are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is the leading market for global commercial refrigeration equipment market, in terms of revenue followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The commercial refrigeration equipment market in North America is expected to grow at higher rate than that of Europe, owing to the increased aftermarket of commercial refrigeration equipment, such as replacement and repair of the currently used commercial refrigeration units. The government concern and related regulation towards the food safety and use of hazardous refrigerant, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), has also boosted the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in North America. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for commercial refrigeration over the next six years. Unlike the western countries, the HFCs refrigerant regulation is not so stiff in developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Industry: Overview

4 Market Dynamics

5 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Industry: Value/Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Industry: Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

7 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Industry: Market Value & Volume Forecast (2016-2027)

8 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Industry: By Product Type

9 Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Industry: By Application Type

10 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Industry: By Country

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

Continued…….

