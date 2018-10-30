Match Time：10/31/2018 03:45 Wednesday (GMT+8)

England League Cup — Bournemouth AFC VS Norwich City

Livescore | Match Prediction & Tips| Asian Handicap Odds|Line-ups& H2H Stats

———————————–

Bournemouth: In good shape (Recent Form: WDWWWL)

Bournemouth appear to be in good shape these days – 4 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses in last 5 matches across all competitions, also with 3 consecutive clean sheets. ‘The Cherries’ host Norwich on Tuesday in the EFL Cup. “They’re a dangerous team, one of the form teams in the country, so we know how hard it will be. Their strength this season has been with their team, they have an attacking philosophy and they have momentum so we have to be very careful that we don’t drop our standards. I’m very pleased with the players’ attitudes this season, we have a tough game against Norwich and we have to focus on this game, not look too far ahead to Manchester United. That would be my message to the players,” said manager Eddie Howe.

Norwich City: Three victories in a row (Recent Form: WWWLDW)

Norwich are an another team who are doing well lately – 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat in last 5 games in Championship. Now it’s time for an away cup encounter. “It’s a big game for us, a big challenge and we want to stay successful and be greedy. Each player wants to play and is looking forward to it. So it’s up to me to be smart on our starting line-up. It is one of the toughest draws, perhaps Bournemouth is not the biggest name in the country but we are full of respect and big compliments to Eddie [Howe]. We know that we are not the favourite in this game, and it’s an away game with long travel, but we will be rebellious and try to get the best result we can get,” said manager Daniel Farke.

THE BETTING VERDICT:

All in all, I think that hosts are favourites of this clash. Both teams are doing well in the recent time, anyway Bournemouth are a Premier League outfit and they have good situation with the squad so perhaps the home side may win.

Bournemouth VS Norwich City

Pick: Bournemouth -1

Analysis page: http://www.nowgoal.vip/analysis/1629663.html