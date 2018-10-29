SHOPTIMIZE GETS GLOBAL RECOGNITION FOR DRIVING THE BRAND ECOMMERCE STORY

Pune, October 29th, 2018 — Shoptimize Inc, India’s leading and most advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered brand e-commerce platform has been recognized amongst the top 100 global start-ups by Red Herring 2018 at a recently concluded glittering ceremony in California, US. Red Herring 100 Awards are widely recognized as one of the industry’s most prestigious recognitions, with thousands of companies competing to be amongst the Top 100.

Incepted in November of 2012 by Mangesh Paditrao & Vivek Phalak, Shoptimize has been pioneering the brand e-commerce space by partnering with leading brands to help them setup and grow online sales through its AI powered growth engine. Shoptimize drives growth for a multitude of marquee Indian and global brands with the likes of Haldiram’s, Luminous, Schiender Electric, Lotus Herbal, Gits, Mother’s Recipe, Liberty Shoes, Camlin Kokuyo, Zippo, amongst others.

Speaking at the occasion Mangesh Panditrao, CEO & Co-Founder, Shoptimize Inc said, “We’re excited to be recognized among an elite group of Red Herring Top 100 Global companies. The Red Herring award further validates the strength of our company and our proven value we bring to brands, helping them build a profitable digital business through our AI and machine learning capabilities. We are particularly happy as the Red Herring announcement comes close to our planned expansion in US and Asia. Our team is gratified to see Shoptimize’s innovations to drive brand e-commerce into a successful channel being recognized by Red Herring.”

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, Dropbox, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from thousands of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Shoptimize embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Shoptimize should be proud of its accomplishment.”

E-commerce is transforming the way business is done in every market across the globe. With a steady rise in the penetration of internet and smartphones, the opportunity is extremely large and brands are increasingly looking beyond marketplaces to increase the share of revenue through their own brand websites. In a rapidly changing eCommerce landscape Shoptimize brings together the benefits of social commerce, SEO, SEM, quick payment technologies and superior aesthetics in one place.