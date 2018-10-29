Opportunities for the global automotive interior material market to reach $108.3 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive interior material market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments. The global automotive interior material market is expected to reach an estimated $108.3 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems, and rising demand for premium aesthetic vehicles with lightweight interior materials.

In this market, plastics, fabrics, and leather are some of the major segments of automotive interior materials. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the leather and fabrics segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive interior materials market, the leather segment is expected to remain the largest market. Vehicle manufacturers are providing leather upholstery in mid-range and premium cars, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to high vehicle production, improvement in the economic conditions, and increasing investment by the industry players within the APAC region.

Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for premium aesthetic interior materials in small, compact, and mid-size cars.

For business expansion, this report suggests innovation and new product development to produce environmentally friendly, lightweight, smart interior materials which will enhance the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for customers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for smart fabrics and increasing demand of natural fiber composites in vehicle interior. BASF SE, Lear Corporation, GST AutoLeather, Inc., Seiren Co., Ltd. and Borger AG are the major automotive interior material suppliers in the global automotive interior material market. Several of these companies are seeking mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to drive growth.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive interior material market by material, vehicle type, application type, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Interior Material Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global automotive interior material market by material, vehicle type, application type, and region, as follows:

By material (Value ($ billion) and Volume (billion lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):

• Plastics

• Fabrics

• Leathers

• Other Materials

By vehicle type (Value ($ billion) and Volume (billion lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):

• Small Cars

• Compact Cars

• Mid-size Cars

• Large Cars

• SUV

• MPV

• Pickup Truck

• Others

By application type [Volume (Billion lbs.) and $ billion from 2011 to 2022]:

• Seating

• Dashboard

• Airbag & seat belt

• Door panel

• Carpet & headliner

• Interior trim

• Others

By region (Value ($ billion) and Volume (billion lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive interior material market by material (plastics, fabrics, leather, and others), vehicle type (small car, compact car, mid-size car, large car, SUVs, MPVs, pickups, and others), application type (seating, dashboard, airbag & seat belt, door panel, carpet & headliner, interior trim, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q. 5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q. 6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q. 7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q. 8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q. 9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q. 10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material / product substitution?

Q. 11. What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the industry?