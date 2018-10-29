Global Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production Market valued at $36.5 billion in 2017

Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production Global Market Size:

The global alumina refining and primary aluminum production market was valued at $36.5 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $14.7 billion or 40% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $7.9 billion or 21.6% of the global alumina refining and primary aluminum production market.

Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production Global Market Overview:

Aluminum manufacturers are using furnace insulators to minimize energy loss during the melting process. Furnace insulators are temperature resistant materials used for thermal insulation of furnaces. Advanced furnace insulators have temperature resistance of up to 1200oC with low shrinkage of less than 1% at 700oC. They also provide high resistance to thermal shock, abrasives, and chemicals. Recent tests have indicated that in terms of thermal conductivity, the advanced low bio-persistent fiber-based board furnace insulator perform better than calcium silicate by about 20% at 600oC and 15% at 800oC. Major companies offering furnace insulators include Morgan, Thermal Products Company, Nichias.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-fifth of the global market share.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alumina-refining-and-primary-aluminum-production-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the aluminum industry is focused on the preservation of energy in the manufacturing methods. The use of sustainable energy contributes to the environmental efficiency goals set by the industry. The use of renewable resources is increasing due to the environmental concern. In North America, 70 percent of power used in smelting process comes from hydroelectric sources.

Rio Tinto was the largest player in the global alumina refining and primary aluminum production market in 2017, with revenues of $33.8 billion for the financial year 2016. Rio Tinto focuses on the “four Ps” – portfolio, performance, people and partners – underpinned by disciplined capital allocation. Rio Tinto’s growth strategy aims at increasing production capacity by merger and acquisition. For instance, in 2011, Rio Tinto gained a majority stake in Riversdale Mining.

Download a sample of the report at : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=150&type=smp

Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production includes establishments mainly involved in refining aluminum oxide (alumina) primarily from bauxite and producing aluminum from alumina and/or producing aluminum from alumina and rolling, drawing, extruding, or casting the aluminum into primary forms such as bar, rod, sheet, plate, strip, billet and ingot.

Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info