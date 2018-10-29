Future of the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 29, 2018: Remote patient monitoring makes use of digital technologies to collect medical and various other forms of health data and transmit them to a healthcare provider. The data can be collected at patient’s residence, thus avoiding the nursing and hospitalization cost.

In 2017, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Patient Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Alere

AMD Global Telemedicine

Baxter

Bosch Medical

Boston Scientific

Cardiocom

Covidien

GE Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vital Signs Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Heart Rate Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulance

Homecare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

