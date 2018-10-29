Europe Companion Animal Healthcare Market Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Europe Companion Animal Healthcare Market Value was worth USD $14.36 Billion in 2018 and estimated to reach USD $19.4 Billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential at a CAGR of 6.20 %.

Companion animals are the domesticated animals who are domesticated and whose emotional, physical, behavioural and social needs can be fulfilled by treating them as companions, or having a close regular relationship with humans in their homes. The companies are paying more significance on research and development of new drugs and vaccines for the prevention of newly diagnosed diseases. Companion Animal healthcare market has witnessed a lot of mergers and acquisitions to gain expertise in the development of new pharmaceutical ingredients.

Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market: Drivers & Restraints

Europe Companion Animal health care market is majorly fuelled by factors like increased instances of zoonotic and food borne illnesses, the increasing concern for the health of pet animals, growing pet ownership and increasing demand for nutritious animal food. The major constraints that have the potential to hamper the growth of the market are regulations imposed by different agencies which negatively impact the sales of antibiotics, high costs and increasing restrictions on animal testing. These factors have hampered a number of healthcare companies from preparing newly advanced drugs.

Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market: Segmentation

By Animals

Cats

Dogs

By Product

Feed Additives

Medicine Feed Additives

Nutritional Feed Additives

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals



Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market: Overview

The Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market was valued at USD 3.31 billion as of 2018. As already stated, majority of the market’s growth is likely to come from the increasing awareness about animal healthcare. This market shows evident growth potential during the forecast period. The Nutrition feed additives include vitamins, amino acids and minerals while medical feed additives include probiotics, hormones, immune-modulators, prebiotics and enzymes. The scope of Veterinary medicine is wide, covering many animal species.

Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the Europe Companion Animal Health care market is analysed under various regions namely U.K, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. The increasing love for pets has been a major reason for the growth of this market in the European countries.

Key Questions Answered

What is the current and future Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market outlook? What trends are affecting the market?

What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market?

What are the key market segments that currently occupy the highest market share in Europe Companion Animal Healthcare Market? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

What challenges are restraining the growth of the Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market? How will emerging technologies answer these challenges?

What is physician perception and market outlook of Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market?



Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market: Key Players

Major players in the market include Pfizer Animal health Ltd, Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi Aventis Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Products Company, Bayer AG, Novartis animal Health Inc., Virbac SA, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol SA.

Reasons to buy Europe Companion Animal Health Care Market Report:

Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the geographical areas in which this industry is prospering

Segment-level analysis on basis of animals and product along with market size forecasts and y-o-y estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

Study of macro and micro environmental factors that affect the market presented in an extensive strategic analyses section containing PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces Analyses

A comprehensive listing of key market players along with company overview, product portfolios, key financial information (subjected to availability), SWOT analysis and Analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

Expertly devised Market Outlook along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market



