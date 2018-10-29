Esophagoscopes Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2018 – 2026

Esophagoscopy is a medical procedure, wherein a flexible endoscope is slid through the mouth or sometimes, though rarely, through the nostrils to the esophagus. Esophagoscopy is one of the many procedures classified under upper endoscopy. An esophagoscope or a flexible endoscope is used to acquire a view of the mucous membrane and inner lining of the esophagus. It is a minimally noninvasive procedure that helps in diagnosing and treating conditions of the esophagus. The esophagoscopes can diagnose the cause of symptoms, identify diseases of the esophagus, stretch out narrowed areas, and remove swallowed objects or unusual growths. Depending on the type of esophagoscopy, a patient is administered local or general anesthesia and is sedated to minimize the discomfort during the procedure.

Considerable increase in the use of mechanical instruments to diagnose and treat various esophageal problems, advancement in esophagoscopes technology, flexibility of devices, need for early detection, and increase in geriatric population with esophageal issues drive the market. Some of the key competitive factors among the esophagoscopes manufacturers are affordability of the device, their visual efficacy, and the kind of service provided by the manufacturers. Lack of skilled personnel, high cost of instruments and their maintenance, risks associated with esophagoscopy such as over sedation, bleeding due to abrasion, and risk of infections are expected to hamper the growth of the global esophagoscopes market.

The global esophagoscopes market can be segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into flexible esophagoscopes, rigid esophagoscopes, and transnasal esophagoscope. The flexible esophagoscopes segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to ease of use, pliability, and high preference among physicians. Flexible esophagoscopes with video functions is expected to dominate the market in the near future. Based on end-user, the global esophagoscopes market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to increase in the number of cases of esophageal cancer, growths, and polyps in the esophagus, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures that entail fewer risks, and increased use of esophagoscopes for surgical as well as diagnostic procedures.

In terms of region, the global esophagoscopes market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to capture the largest market share due to rise in esophageal infections, rapid technological advancements in esophagoscopic devices, and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe is expected to be the second most prevalent region for esophageal disorders. The region is expected to be the second largest market for esophagoscopes in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness steady growth owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in awareness as well as adoption of esophagoscopy.

Key players operating in the global esophagoscopes market include KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Fujifilm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf, Orient Medical, Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Shendasiao Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, and HOYA Corporation.

