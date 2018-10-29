10 Reasons why we need to require the best RERA act in Maharashtra

The Rajya Sabha passed the Real Estate Regulator Bill to help regulate the estate sector and provide a healthy platform for transparent deals between both buyers and developers. Similarly, Government of Maharashtra established the RERA Act in Maharashtra on May 1, 2017 for regulation and promotion of RERA rule in Maharashtra for these objectives and benefits:

1. The promoter must submit all the necessary documents required under the Act for introducing any new project to register with the Authority including that of the directors, chairman and partners to the registrar.

2. The allottee is at a safer side as the promoter shall disclose all details of ongoing real estate project u S/S (1) and (2) of section 4 and Rule 3 including that completed till the date of application for registration under sub-rule (1).

3. The buyer is protected against wrong information about the sanctioned Floor Space Index. It should not be different than what is declared to be consumed by the promoter. The same will need disclosure during registration and uploaded on the website of the Authority by the promoter.

4. Alteration of the project or structure must be disclosed at registration and the same to be initiated on the website openly.

5. Money laundering is controlled because only secure payment mode is adapted by the Authority as it accepts registration fees only through NEFT or RTGS System or any other legal digital transaction mode.

6. Construction wise safety is to be followed by the builders as earthquake resistant technology must be adopted for buildings in the Layout Plan of the real estate project.

7. The promoter is marked as a genuine seller under MahaRERA registration once he pays the registration fee for each area of the land proposed to be developed by him.

8. RERA is not limited to just declaring a limited project. The builder must declare other ongoing projects as well. Any form of advertisements for promotion tendering sale, or to offer booking is legalized only after the project is registered under MahaRERA.

9. Developmental guidelines render the promoter to specifically enhance common areas, parks, amenities etc. of buildings and their completion period.

10. The time and delay of project is always closely noticed. Ownership delays or late handling of a project or even procrastination in handling necessitates penalty. Therefore, the promoter shall also disclose the original completion time confirmed to the allottees at the time of sale.

Rera Rule in Maharashtra gives the buyer obvious protection against scrupulous sales and also curbs down black money laundering through effective legal transaction measures.