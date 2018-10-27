Global Plastic Straps Market, By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Plastic Straps Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Plastic Straps Market is projected to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 18% from 2019-2023 owing to growing use of plastic straps in the bricks & tiles, paper, & cotton industries along with various properties offered by them like high flexibility, ease of handling, and lightweight. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Polyester Straps, Nylon Straps, Polypropylene Straps and Others. In 2017, polypropylene straps segment led the plastic straps market, in terms of value owing to its wide applications in various end-use industries as they offer high tensile strength, increased flexibility and excellent elongation properties. Based on end-use industry, the market has been categorised into Steel, Cotton, Paper, Fibre and Others. In 2017, the paper segment dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Based on region, the APAC region dominated the market owing to rising middle-class population, increasing purchasing power and rising disposable income. Moreover, the APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period as well owing to increasing demand for plastic straps from industries like paper, steel, and bricks & tiles industries.

Some of the leading players in the Global Plastic Straps Market are Fromm Packaging Systems, Teufelberger, Crown Holdings, Auto Strap India, Mosca Direct Limited, Messersì Packaging, Linder Seevetal, PAC Strapping Products, Dubose Strapping etc.

