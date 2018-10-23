NOVA Pool Removal Contractor Educates On Best Time For A Pool Removal

Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) October 12, 2018 – Dirt Connections, a NOVA pool removal contractor, recently published a blog post explaining the best time of year for homeowners to remove their pools. While a pool removal service can be completed during most of the year, homeowners may want to consider fall and spring for their removals.

A fall pool removal offers several benefits for homeowners who prefer to get started on their new backyards right away. Fall is the best time of year to install a new lawn, and removing a pool in the fall allows plenty of time to begin cultivating a lush, green lawn to enjoy in the springtime. Fall pool removals also provide homeowners with savings right away, as they will no longer be concerned with paying for chemicals and other pool maintenance. Finally, homeowners who have their pools removed in the fall avoid a messy season of falling leaves, sticks, dirt, and other debris that could fall into their pool and case damage.

For some homeowners, waiting until spring to remove their pool makes more sense. Pool removal services can have a high upfront cost, and some homeowners may prefer to wait and save up for their service. They may also prefer to simply leave the pool alone over the fall and winter, when few people are likely to be spending time outdoors anyways, and deal with the pool removal when the weather has improved. The warm weather of springtime can bring mosquitos and other pests, and removing a pool at the beginning of the season leaves time for one last dip before they arrive.

No matter the season, a professional pool removal contractor can help homeowners understand their options. Dirt Connections provides free estimates for all projects, including full and partial pool removals. The firm has years of experience in helping Northern Virginia homeowners achieve the backyards of their dreams with minimal interruption to their daily life and can also assist with a number of other projects, including residential remodeling. Dirt Connections can be contacted at 703-940-9949 or online at https://www.dirtconnections.com/. Its headquarters are located at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 360-A211, Fairfax, VA 22030.

