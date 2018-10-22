Do You Have What It Takes to Be an Electrician?

Hard Work Pays off with a Solid Career

The amount of electrician training needed and the personal commitment required to become a residential master electrician may seem daunting, but all the hard work will be well worth the rewards in the end. In many states becoming a master electrician requires:

two years of academic training in an accredited facility

passing a test to become an electrician apprentice

working in the field as an electrician apprentice for two years prior to becoming a journeyman electrician

passing the test for and working as a journeyman electrician in the field for 2 to 4 years before being able to qualify to take the master electrician’s test

passing their state’s master electrician test for licensing

Still, for those willing to put in the effort, the journey is well worth it. Master electricians are among the highest paid electricians-second only to outside linemen that have been working for power companies for many years.

What is the Commitment?

Often people relate electrician training to the type of training needed by residential electricians. Master electricians that work in the residential arena often commit to the field with a few years of academic studies, followed by a few years in the field as an electrician apprentice, followed by 2 to 4 years and passing a state test to become an electrician journeyman, prior to being eligible to take the state test to become a master electrician. The total time involved can be 6 to 8 years and that is if the individual is able to complete the academic portion in a timely fashion and work steadily in the field.

No doubt this is the type of commitment that not all people are willing to make. Some people would rather endure a short training program and get right to work in the field. Shorter training programs are definitely available through local companies such as telephone companies and cable companies or satellite TV companies that will train a person to become a telecommunications technician. However, these individuals will never make the high salary of a master electrician. So, if salary is a person’s main driving force, it is well worth the effort to go through the training to become a residential master electrician.

Are you Right for the Job?

People who enjoy working outdoors may be well suited to the job as an outside linemen working for a power company. Every electric company has their own requirements for electrician training and some of the companies also have training available to individuals who wish to become an outside lineman. The job of an outside lineman is a very high paying job. In fact, it is usually at the top of the pay scale for electricians.

Remember, however, that the job of an outside lineman is also a very dangerous job and very physically taxing. Outside lineman work with high-voltage wires and their jobs require strenuous activities such as climbing power poles. This job also requires individuals to work in all sorts of weather, in all types of conditions, at all hours of the day and night. So, prior to committing to any type of electrician training to become an outside lineman, be sure that you are truly up for the job.