Vascular Imaging Systems Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018–2024

Global Vascular Imaging Systems Market report provides analysis for the period 2013–2024, wherein the period from 2018 to 2024 is the forecast period. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 5.3% in terms of value. The given market growth is influenced by numerous factors such as increase in the aging population, Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, technological advancements in vascular imaging systems, increase in healthcare expenditure etc.

The overall report demonstrates market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market.

Scope of the Report

Based on type of product, the market is segmented into CT, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound and nuclear imaging. On the basis of application the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology and neurology. Based on end user the market is categorised into Hospitals, Specialty clinics and Diagnostic centres. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the Global Vascular Imaging Systems Market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Global Vascular Imaging Systems Market that includes the company overview, the products & offerings, Market Share Analysis, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products and financial highlights.

Key Stakeholders

• Vascular imaging systems manufacturing companies

• Suppliers and distributors of MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, PET, and SPECT

• Healthcare service providers, specialty clinics and diagnostic centres

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies/municipal corporations

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global vascular Imaging Systems market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Research Summary

The Global vascular Imaging Systems Market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, growth in aging population, widespread increase in the availability of vascular imaging systems, increase in vascular imaging awareness campaigns, technological advancement, and increase in healthcare expenditure.

• As per the findings of the research, CT has been the largest revenue contributor to the global vascular imaging Systems market as compared to other products contributing over 38.1% in 2017 that is expected to reach over 40.0% by 2024.

• Based on type, the global nuclear imaging market is categorized into PET and SPECT. This PET segment contributed 60.4% and the SPECT segment contributed over 39.6% to the global market in 2017. The contribution by PET to the market is expected to reach over 63.8% by 2024.

• Cardiology is the largest application area of this market and is estimated to contribute over 38.0% in 2017. The factors such as number of cardiovascular diseases diagnosed by vascular imaging systems, increase in adoption of vascular imaging equipment owing to increase in awareness campaigns. Oncology segment is expected to contribute over 31.5% in global market during 2024.

• Hospitals were the largest contributor to the North America vascular imaging systems market in 2017, with the overall share standing at 50.7%. The contribution of end user of vascular imaging systems in hospitals is expected to increase from 50.7% to 51.8% in the anticipated period.

Competitive Dynamics

Prominent market players of the industry follow certain strategies to gain significant market share such as acquisition & merger, enhancing product portfolio and expanding geographical footprints. The major market players of the industry are Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Carestream Health Inc, Canon Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc and Esaote S.P.A. Other than these companies there are several small-scale and large –scale industries involve in the market which also hold significant market share.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Background

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Introduction

Chapter Four: Market Size and Forecast by product

Chapter Five: Market Size and Forecast by Application

Chapter Six: Market Size and Forecast by End user

Chapter Seven: Market Size and Forecast by Geography

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Company Profiles

