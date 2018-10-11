Satellite Telephones Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2018 – 2023

Meticulous analysis of the “Global Satellite Telephones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” helps to appreciate the various types of products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

A satellite telephone, is a type of mobile phone that connects to orbiting satellites instead of terrestrial cell sites.

The ability to allow the user to stay in touch with one another at the time of any emergency is boosting the demand for satellite phones across the world. Satellite phones can also be used in areas where the government has restricted the access to internet and calls. In addition, they can be used in areas affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunami, etc. Moreover, growing satellite industry coupled with increasing defense expenditure is also aiding global market of satellite telephones. Furthermore, increasing ship and aircraft movements across various regions of the globe coupled with growing oil & gas production are expected to positively influence global satellite telephones market in the coming years. However, increasing government regulations over the use of satellite phones in various countries across the globe is expected to boost the sales of satellite telephones across the world in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

Inmarsat Iridium Thuraya Globalstar TerreStar …

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Satellite Telephones Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Geosynchronous

Low-Earth Orbit

Satellite Telephones Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Government

Maritime

Aviation

Energy

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Satellite Telephones

Chapter Two: Global Satellite Telephones Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Satellite Telephones Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Satellite Telephones Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Satellite Telephones Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Satellite Telephones Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Satellite Telephones Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Satellite Telephones Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Satellite Telephones Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Satellite Telephones Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Satellite Telephones Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix