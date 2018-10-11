Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report 2018 – GE Healthcare, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bayer Healthcare AG, IBA Molecular Imaging

Radiopharmaceutical is a radioactive pharmaceutical agent which is used diagnostic or therapeutic procedures. A radiopharmaceutical is made up of two components that are drug component and radioactive component. This radioactive component consists of radioistopes which emits gamma rays which help in diagnostic. Moreover, these radioisotopes emits short range particles which lose their power in short distance which causes a lot of cell destruction. Radiopharmaceutical have been used effectively for cancer cell destruction, pain treatment in palliative care for bone cancer or arthritis.

The growth of Radiopharmaceutical Market is attributed to the factors such as increase in the number of patients of cancer, dementia and Alzhimer’s Parkinson and increase in demand from developing countries attributed to non-invasiveness procedures. Moreover factors such as advances in radiotracers is also fueling the growth ofglobal radiopharmaceutical market.However, side effects due to consumption of high doses and stringent regulatory guidelines restraints the growth of market.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. On the basis on product type the market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic products. Diagnostic products market is further classified into SPECT and PET isotopes. Therapeutics market segment is further classified alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy. On the basis of application market is segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, thyroid, bone metastasis, and endocrine tumors. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

Some of themajor companies in global radiopharmaceuticals market are Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bayer Healthcare AG, IBA Molecular Imaging, Mallinckrodt plc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nordien, Inc., Jubilant Pharma, and Siemens Healthcare.

Scope of Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Product Type Segments

Diagnostic

SPECT

PET isotopes

Therapeutic

Classified alpha emitters

Beta emitters

Brachytherapy

Application Segments

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Thyroid

Bone metastasis

Endocrine tumors

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

