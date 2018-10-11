Oil Free Compressor Market Report 2018 – Anest Iwata Motherson Limited, Atlas Copco, Boge, Chicago Pneumatic, GE Oil & Gas, Kaeser Kompressoren

An air compressor is a device that converts engine power into potential energy which is stored in highly pressurized air. Air compressors are available in a wide variety, on the basis of type and size, but they are generally categorized as oil lubricated and oil free air compressors. Oil-lubricated compressors are generally used in most of the heavy duty industries, but they are heavier than equivalent oil-free models and are expensive as well. Oil free compressors on the other hand has the biggest advantage of providing clean and least contaminated air. Oil free compressors are cost effective, light in weight and can generate high CFM and psi as compared to others types of compressors. Moreover, the simple construction and easy maintenance of oil free compressors are the major contributing factors which are leading to its high adoption among numerous industrial verticals. Oil free compressors are used in a wide variety of applications such as pharmaceutical industry, food processing & packaging, printing equipment, medical & healthcare, and textile industry. However, excessive noise generation and less durability might act as the restraining factor for the very market to grow. On the other hand, increasing concerns regarding air pollution might put forward some lucrative opportunities for the market to grow, especially in the regions such as Europe, where environmental regulations are very stringent.

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/oil-free-compressor-market/request-sample

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Oil free compressor Market. Market size and forecast in terms of value and volume has been provided for the period – (2017 – 2025), for the segments namely oil free compressor type, application and geography.

Oil Free Compressor Market Player Analysis –

The report presents detailed analysis of major players operating in Oil Free Compressor Market. Few of the include Aero Compressor Inc., Anest Iwata Motherson Limited, Atlas Copco, Bauer Compressor Inc., Boge, Chicago Pneumatic, FS-Elliott Co., LLC, Gardner Denver, GE Oil & Gas, Kaeser Kompressoren, Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg., And Werther International Inc. Detailed coverage on these market players with information on their revenue from oil free compressor business, market share, gross margin and their growth strategies have been provided in the report.

Market Segmentation

Oil free compressor market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. By type, the market is segmented into Centrifugal Compressor, Rotary Screw Compressor, and Piston Compressor. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as Food and Beverages Industry, Chemical, Petrochemical and Refining Industries, Electronics, Steel Industry, Power Generation, Textiles, Healthcare, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented as America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/oil-free-compressor-market/toc

Oil Free Compressor Market Segmentation

By Type

• Rotary Screw Compressor

• Centrifugal Compressor

• Piston Compressor

By Application

• Food and Beverages Industry

• Chemical, Petrochemical and Refining Industries

• Electronics

• Steel Industry

• Power Generation

• Textiles

• Healthcare

• Others

By Geography

• Americas

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Oil Free Compressor Market Key Players

• Aero Compressor Inc.

• Anest Iwata Motherson Limited

• Atlas Copco

• Bauer Compressor Inc.

• Boge

• Chicago Pneumatic

• FS-Elliott Co. LLC

• Gardner Denver

• GE Oil & Gas

• Kaeser Kompressoren

• Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg.

• Werther International Inc.

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/oil-free-compressor-market/request-customization

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com