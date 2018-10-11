Electric Sharpeners Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Sharpening is a procedure of refining sharp edges to get a proper shape on any tool. Sharpening is also done by grinding the materials with a substance that is substantially harder than the material on which it is used. This process is followed by polishing the sharp surface to increase smoothness as well as to check for mechanical deformations if any, without re-grinding the entire material. Sharpeners are devices used for cutting or sharpening an object. Different types of sharpeners include hand-held sharpeners and electric sharpeners. Sharpeners are also used for cutting the edges of knife or other utensils with multiple sharpening stones present in the tool. The global market for electric sharpeners has been segmented on the basis of types, applications, and geographies. Different types of electric sharpeners include knife and pencil electric sharpeners. On the basis of applications, the market for electric sharpeners has been segmented into semiconductors and electronics. On the basis of geographies, the global electric sharpeners market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rise in the usage of electric sharpeners in business activities has been a major factor driving the global electric sharpeners market. This factor, along with the rise in educational expenditure, has resulted in growth of the global electric sharpeners market. Different product innovations and enhanced utility are some other important factors that have contributed to growth of the global electric sharpeners market. However, the cost associated with the use of electric sharpeners acts as a major restraint for the market. Furthermore, dependency on the growth of some specific sectors such as education has negatively affected the global electric sharpeners market. . Still, the rise in government grants to improve the education sector, especially in developing economies, is likely to boost the market for electric sharpeners in the next few years.

Geographically, North America holds the major share in the global electric sharpeners market. The rise in government spending on the education sector has been a major driver for the electric sharpeners market in North America. There has been rising demand for state-of–the-art educational infrastructure in North America. Also, educational expenditure in the region has been increasing. These are some major factors contributing to the of the electric sharpeners market in North America with the U.S. being a major country contributing to the overall growth. Asia Pacific has been another major region of the global electric sharpeners market. It is expected to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period. Growth of the education sector along with the rise in educational expenditure fuels the electric sharpeners market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, high scope for development in the educational infrastructure is anticipated to augment the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years. China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries for the market in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global electric sharpeners market include Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (the U.S.), Westcott (the U.S.), Lyreco (France), School Specialty Inc. (the U.S.), Elmer (the U.S.), Herlitz (Germany), Ryman (the U.K.), Staples (the U.S.), and Kokuyo (Japan).

