Pressure Transmitters Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2025

Global Pressure Transmittersmarket was valued USD XX million in 2017 and it is projected to grow at around CAGR of XX% to reach approximately USD XX million by 2025, A pressure transmitter is a device used to measure liquid or gas pressure. Due to rise in industrial machinery and consumer electronic appliances, there has been burgeoning demand for pressure transmitters. Rising demand for touch-screen smartphones and computing devices is also augmenting the demand for pressure transmitters worldwide.Pressure transmitters are sensors that generate analog or digital signals based on the amount of pressure applied over liquids or gasses. Pressure transmitters include an electronic amplifier and a pressure transducer in a single package so that measured data can be sent to long distances without introduction of electrical noise or loss of accuracy. For their use in process automation industries, the transmitter harvests signals typically conformed to a 4 – 20 mil-ampere standard.

Market Dynamics:

The major driver of the automation pressure transmitters market is the emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources. Currently, industries are moving toward the implementation of automation throughout the production cycle. This helps reduce human errors and accidents along with ensuring greater perfection and accuracy of the production process.

Market Players:

The Pressure Transmitters market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Pressure Transmitters ecosystem are General Electric Co., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation and other.

Market Segmentation:

Pressure Transmitters market is segmented based on application, sensing technology, type, communication protocol, fluid type and geography. On the basis of application the market is segmented into flow, level, pressure.

Pressure Transmitters market is segmented on the basis of region into into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, middle east & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increased production facilities of major electronics and automotive brands along with increasing demand for oil & gas industry in this region.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Flow

– Level

– Pressure

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Absolute

– Gauge

– Differential Pressure

– Multivariable

Market segmented on the basis of communication protocol:

– HART and Wireless HART

– Foundation fieldbus

– Profibus

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of sensing technology:

– Piezoelectric

– Capacitive

– Piezoresistive

– Strain gauge

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of fluid type:

– Steam

– Liquid

– Gas

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

