Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Future Demand, Opportunities, Share and Forecast up o 2024

Axiom MRC added an, “Specialty Fuel Additives Market Report, By Product, Application, and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Specialty fuel additives are one of the most prolific innovations of liquid engineering as well as material science, giving natural fuel sources additional properties.

Specialty Fuel Additives Market Analysis:

The global specialty fuel additives market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing demand for clean & efficient fuel. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by the swiftly increasing demand generated from emerging countries. Stringent environmental regulations and growth of the automotive industry are some of the major factors responsible for this growth.

While fuel additives are mainly associated with additives to gasoline and oil-based fuels, the revolution around additives has a broader impact of being able to change, alter or boost specific attributes of a fuel whether liquid, solid or gas. Specialty additives are developed to increase combustion rates, as anti-oxidants, to effect burn rates, to enable fuels to work under harsh temperatures, reduce harmful emissions and more. Over the years, numerous hybrid compounds and blends have been engineered to create better fuels for industries and commercial use.

Specialty Fuel Additives Market Segmentation Based on:

• Product:

Based on product, the global specialty fuel additives market is segmented into deposit control additives, cetane improvers, antioxidants, lubricity improvers, cold flow improvers, corrosion inhibitors, others (metal deactivators, octane enhancers etc.).

• Application:

Based on application, the specialty fuel additives market is divided into gasoline, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and others. The diesel segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2024, growing at the highest CAGR over the estimate period on account of rising demand for ultra-low-sulphur diesel.

• Geography:

By geography, specialty fuel additives market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions which includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Specialty Fuel Additives Market Key Players:

Some of the market players in the specialty fuel additives market include Albemarle Corp, Baker Hughes Inc., BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Clariant Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc.,

