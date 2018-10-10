Digital Radio Frequency Memory – Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2025, Share, Growth, Trends

Digital Radio Frequency Memory

DRFM-based electronic warfare systems are installed in various defense platforms, such as ground-based military units, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and navy ships. The growth of the airborne electronic warfare systems and the upgrade of older air platforms are significant factors driving the demand for DRFM-based jammers.

Other applications of DRFM-based jammers include Radar Environment Simulation (RES) testing. The RES testing procedure involves evaluation of radar systems in an anechoic environment during their designing phase. The shortcomings of radar systems are eliminated by incorporating design changes during radar development.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Based on platform, the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market has been segmented into commercial & civil and defense. The defense segment includes air, naval, land, and unmanned platforms. Naval DRFM systems are mostly used for Electronic Support Measures (ESM).

Prominent players involved in the manufacturing of naval DRFM systems provide a wide range of Naval Laser Warning (NLW) systems, and ESM and ELINT systems for submarine and surface vessels. These naval DRFM systems provide capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCMs).

The worldwide market for Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.5% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Airbus Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Bae Systems PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Thales Group

Leonardo S.P.A

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Rohde & Schwarz

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Processor

Modulator

Convertor

Memory

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronic Warfare

Radar Test & Evaluation

Electronic Warfare Training

Radio & Cellular Network Jamming

