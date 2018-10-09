Hair Care Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Hair Care Market (Product – Shampoos, Styling Gels, Hair Spray, Hair Oil, Conditioners and Colorants; Distribution Channel – Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, Direct Selling, Salons and Hypermarkets & Retail Chains) (by product (shampoos, styling gels, hair spray, hair oil, conditioners and colorants), distribution channel (pharmacies, e-commerce, specialty stores, direct selling, salons and hypermarkets & retail chains)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Hair Care. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Hair Care cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Hair Care growth factors.

The forecast Hair Care Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Hair Care on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global hair care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68 % over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Hair care routines vary according to the physical characteristics of one’s hair and an individual’s culture. Hair care products include shampoos, oils, coloring, conditioners, gels and sheens. These Hair care products helps in protecting and nourishing the hair and reduce hair damage and also helps to control properties and behavior of the hair so that it can be retained and styled in a desired manner. These products also keep hair healthy by improving the texture and quality of the hair. Hair care products are made of natural or synthetic materials combined with other additional substances such as surfactants, emulsifiers, and preservatives. As per the types of hair and its requirement, different kinds of hair care products are available in market and are used by hair care professionals in salons and by individuals at homes. These hair care products are used to remove environmental pollution, dandruff, dry skin particles, oils, and dirt. Modern hair care products deliver multiple treatments for damage such as dull hair, split ends, weak hair, rough hair and dehydrated hair.

Factors such as growing hair and scalp problems, growing demand for hair color products due to the increase in aged population, growing air pollution, and increasing hair-related problems attached with technological innovation in product manufacturing are some factors that are driving the growth of hair care market. Furthermore, advertising campaigns of hair care products, growing number of fashion conscious consumers, and high perception of salon services across the world are also boosting the market growth. Besides, changing grooming pattern, increasing expenditure on beauty and personal care products among male and female consumers are also increasing the market growth. Moverover, rising popularity of herbal hair care products, is also fuelling the growth of this market.

Additionally, growing consumer’s consciousness regarding hair care, attractive packaging, and shifting consumers preference are fueling the demand for this market. Several trends observed in the hair care market are rising popularity of hair care treatments such as hair spa, growing number of new product launches, and growing focus on personal grooming are some of the latest trends for global hair care market. However, high cost of hair care products are some of the restraining factors effecting the growth for global hair care market.

Among the geographic, U.S is anticipated to be the largest market for hair care in North America region followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. In U.S factors such as growing annual expenditure on hair care products such as shampoo, oil and conditioner, increasing fashion consciousness consumers and shifting towards styling products, and attractive packaging is estimated to boost the market growth in this country. Moreover, Europe region is driven by factors such as large multinational companies focusing on providing superior quality hair care products, and growing hair related problems among consumers. In addition to this, factors responsible for the growth of this market in Asia Pacific region is due to improvement in living standards, increasing hygiene consciousness, presence of huge population base and increase in variation for hair care products.

Segment Covered

The report on global hair care market covers segments such as, product and distribution channel. On the basis of product the global hair care market is categorized into shampoos, styling gels, hair spray, hair oil, conditioners and colorants. On the basis of distribution channel the global hair care market is categorized into pharmacies, e-commerce, specialty stores, direct selling, salons and hypermarkets & retail chains.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hair care market such as, Johnson & Johns, Amway, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, L’Oreal Group, Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., NaturaCosmeticos SA, Kao Corporation and Church & Dwight Co Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hair care market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hair care market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hair care market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hair care market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

