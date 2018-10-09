Frozen Dumpling Market: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2023

This report focuses on Frozen Dumpling. It is a type of traditional Chinese food, they are one of the major foods eaten during the Chinese New Year and year-round in China’s northern provinces. Though considered part of Chinese cuisine, Dumplings are popular in other parts of Asia and in Western countries. It is also called ‘Jiaozi’ in Northern Part of China; ‘Gaau ji’, ‘Wor tip’ and ‘Guotie’ in many southern provinces of China; ‘Peking ravioli’ in Boston and ‘potstickers’ in other states in USA and in many other western countries; ‘Gyōza’ in Japan; they are also known as ‘momo’ in Nepal. It typically consists of ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together. Finished jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Vegetable Dumplings
Meat Dumplings
By End-User / Application
Retail stores
Restaurant and Hotels
Supermarkets
Others
By Company
CJ
General Mill
Sanquan Food
Ajinomoto Windsor
Hakka
Day-Lee Foods, Inc.
Synear
Wei Chuan
CPF
Way Fong
Yutaka
InnovAsian Cuisine
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
