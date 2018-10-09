E-governance Market by Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

E-governance refers as an enterprise solution that are utilized to cover the organizational approach across various sectors that includes Governance, Risk Management and compliance. It is a combination of processes that are executed and established by the top management. These solutions are implemented in the form of compliance to adhere the company’s policies, procedures, and regulations. Moreover, the e-governance is a complex and innovative approach that deals with a concerns related to corporate governance, risk management and compliance issues.

The key driver responsible for the emergence of e-governance as a business imperative in the organization is a growing demand for corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance. Increasing use of data, the growing business collaborations, and the government regulations and compliance mandates is also fueling the global market of e-governance market.

The global E-Governance Market is expected to grow from USD 20.82 Billion in 2016 to USD 45.76 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the E-governance Market are –EMC Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (US), Wolters Kluwer N.V (Netherlands), MetricStream Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (US), Thomson and Reuters Corporation (US), among others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3875

Segments:

The global E-governance market has been segmented on the basis of component, solutions, deployment type, end users and region.

E-governance Market by Component:

Software

Services

Others

E-governance Market by Solutions:

Audit Management

Compliance management

Financial controls management

Policy Management

Others

E-governance Market by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

Others

E-governance Market by End Users:

Telecom and IT

Transportation and logistics

BFSI

Mining

Retail and consumer goods

Energy and utilities

Government

Healthcare

Others

E-governance Market by Region:

North America

Europe

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of E-governance Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, U.K, Europe and Rest of the World. Oracle Corporation (US), is leading in this market, where, Oracle Fusion Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), facilitates a complete enterprise GRC platform for the customer convenience. Along with this some of the other company including SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (US), have already implemented this kind of platform. The SAP SE has initiated to changes in business economy, governance regulations, risk, and compliance (GRC) that strengthen the business. These companies also automate the e-governance functions that synchronize with the existing processes.

Intended Audience

System Security

E-governance solution and service providers

Governance, Risk Management, Compliance (GRC) staff

Information security directors/managers

IT directors/consultants

E-governance instrument

Research organizations

Technology investors

IT governance directors/managers

IT risk directors/managers

IT compliance directors/managers

IT audit directors/managers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Research/Consultancy firms

Analysts and strategic business planners

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-governance-market-3875

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 E-GOVERNANCE MARKET: BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 E-GOVERNANCE MARKET: BY SOLUTIONS (%)

FIGURE 4 E-GOVERNANCE MARKET: BY DEPLOYEMENT TYPE (%)

FIGURE 5 E-GOVERNANCE MARKET: BY END-USER (%)

FIGURE 6 E-GOVERNANCE MARKET: BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS (%)

FIGURE 9 NORTH AMERICA E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYEMENT TYPE (%)

FIGURE 10 NORTH AMERICA E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY END-USER (%)

FIGURE 11 NORTH AMERICA E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 12 EUROPE E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 13 EUROPE E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS (%)

FIGURE 14 EUROPE E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYEMENT TYPE (%)

FIGURE 15 EUROPE E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY END-USER (%)

FIGURE 16 EUROPE E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 17 ASIA-PACIFIC E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 18 ASIA-PACIFIC E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS (%)

FIGURE 19 ASIA-PACIFIC E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYEMENT TYPE (%)

FIGURE 20 ASIA-PACIFIC E-GOVERNANCE MARKET, BY END- USER (%)

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/e-governance-market

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com