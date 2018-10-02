Texas Personal Injury Law Firm Represents Victims of Medical Neglect

Corpus Christi, Texas – October 2, 2018–If you are one of many individuals that have been the victim of a Thiamine Deficiency misdiagnosis, you should know help is out there. Thiamine deficiency misdiagnosis is always medical neglect and can lead to Wernicke’s Encephalopathy or Korsakoff Syndrome. The Snapka Law Firm has been fighting for victims of medical malpractice for thirty years.

Both disorders are preventable. However, if left untreated, the diseases can cause permanent damage. If your healthcare professional fails to diagnose in the early stages, it can lead to permanent brain damage. Permanent brain damage cannot be cured. This can lead to you being unable to work, impact your quality of life, and leave you drowning in medical bills. Neurological issues do not just impact you, but your family as well. Your loved ones will be responsible for caring for you, all because a medical professional failed to do their job and notice the signs. When this happens, medical professionals should be held accountable. The Snapka Law Firm works tirelessly so that victims are provided with enough compensation to pay all medical bills, cover the loss of income and increase the quality of life for the victims.

The medical community describes diseases that impact brain functioning with the term Encephalopathy. It can be a temporary ailment or a permanent one and can be caused by numerous things. A thiamine deficiency can lead to Encephalopathy. Korsakoff syndrome is also caused by thiamine deficiency and leads to memory loss, among other symptoms.

Thiamine deficiencies can be fixed. When a person is not getting enough thiamine in their body, it results in the deficiency. There are several methods a physician can used to diagnose the problem. They can look at the symptoms being presented and test thiamine levels in the blood. There are many reasons that thiamine diagnosis is missed. However, medical history should always be taken into consideration and should help to lead to a quick diagnosis.

Physicians can use a patient’s full medical history and still miss facts that could have led them to an earlier diagnosis of a thiamine deficiency. The quicker the deficiency is diagnosed, the less harm that is done. Lack of documentation, fatigue, lack of communication, and just plain oversight can all lead to a physician misdiagnosing. This is malpractice. When they fail to treat the symptoms, it leads to negligence claims. When a physician fails to treat a thiamine deficiency, it leads to life long consequences for the patient.

Patients are left exposed to diseases that seriously impacts their lives and health when standards of care are not followed by physicians. Families must deal with the emotional, physical, and financial implications when malpractice occurs. The Snapka Law Firm has successfully helped families improve their quality of life and receive the financial compensation they deserve when negligence has led to misdiagnosing thiamine deficiencies which resulted in patients becoming extremely ill.