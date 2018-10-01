Nonwoven Materials & Products market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2013 – 2019

Nonwoven materials and products are the fabrics made of parallel laid,cross laid or randomly laid webs bonded with application of adhesives or thermoplastics fibers under the application of pressure and heat. Nonwoven fabrics possess properties such as liquid repellence, absorbency, resilience, softness, stretch, strength, flame retardancy, thermal insulation, cushioning, filtration and acoustic insulation among others. Owing to all these properties, nonwoven materials and products are widely used in several industries across the globe. The major product segments of nonwoven materials and products consist ofpolypropylene, polyester and nylon. Nonwoven materials and products are utilized in variety of applications in industries such as medical, healthcare, textiles, construction, agriculture, automobile, paper and packaging among others.The revenue generated by the global nonwoven materials and products market was USD 28,783.8 million in 2012which is expected to reach USD 45,363.7 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2013 to 2019.

Polypropylenenonwoven fabric accounted for the largest share of the global nonwoven materials and products market in 2012, followed by polyester and nylon nonwoven fabrics. The polypropylenesegment of nonwoven materials and products market generated revenue of USD 16,438.7 million in 2012 and is anticipated to reach USD 25,808.2 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2013 to 2019.Though polypropylene market is the largest product segment of nonwoven materials and products, the other segment that includes cellulosics, bio-component fibers and nano-fibers, is the most attractive market.

Durable applications segment was the largest market segment of nonwoven materials and productsin 2012. The durableapplications segment of the nonwoven materials and products marketgenerated revenue of USD 17,716.0 million in 2012 and is anticipated to reach USD 28,335.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2013 to 2019.Disposable applications segmentis theother major application segment ofnonwoven materials and products.Durable applications segmentdominated the global nonwoven materials and productsconsumption in 2012 and the consistent growth in automobile, construction and agriculture industry across the globe is driving the nonwoven materials and productsmarket.Moreover, the robust demand from medical disposables market is the key factor that is acting as a growth driver for the nonwoven materials and products market.

The global nonwoven materials and products marketis segmented based on geography.Asia Pacific represents the largest and the most crucialmarket for the nonwoven materials and productsindustry.In the recent past, nonwoven materials and products marketin Asia Pacificwas driven by strong demand from the medical, construction and agriculture market in emerging economies such as China and India.Europewas the second largest market for nonwoven materials and products followed by North America and RoW. Due to the saturation in the European and North American market, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive market for nonwoven materials and products in the future.

The continuously increasing medical and health care industry across the globe is propelling the demand for nonwoven materials and products. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric was the largest consumed nonwoven material across the world in 2012 which is used in applications such as automobile, construction, air and liquid filtration, industrial, medical, hygiene, textiles and protective clothing among others. The growing demand for nonwoven fabrics from medical disposables and durable applications segment is expected to drive the demand for nonwoven materials and products in the future. However, the issues regarding volatility of raw material prices and saturation in developed markets may curtail the market growth in future. Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom Incorporation, Du Pont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Incorporation, and Asahi Kasei Corporation are some of the major manufacturers of nonwoven materials and products.

