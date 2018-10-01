Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market to reach $27,465.1 Millions by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016 – 2022

According to a new report, Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market, published by KBV Research, The Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market attained a market size of $ 27,465.1 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 39,051.4 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $ 7,419.8 Million by 2022. The North America market would witness the high growth rate of 3.3 % during 2016-2022.
The Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) market dominated the Global COPD and Asthma Inhaler Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. The Soft Mist Inhalers (SMIs) market is expected to reach a market size of $ 10,663.1 Million by 2022. The Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) market would witness the high growth rate of 7.4 % during 2016-2022.
The US market dominated the North America COPD and Asthma Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022. The Canada market would witness the growth rate of 3.7% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of COPD and Asthma Devices worldwide. Based on the product type; the market is segmented into Inhalers and Nebulizers market. Further the Inhaler segment is sub segmented into Dry Powder Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers and Soft Mist Inhalers Market. The Nebulizers segment is bifurcated into Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers and Mesh Nebulizers Market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key players profiled in the report include Glaxosmithcline PLC., Novartis International AG., Biotronik SE & Co. KG., AstraZeneca Plc., 3M Healthcare, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Smith Medicals, Inc., Baxter International and Philips.
