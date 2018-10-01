Bollywood Actor Jaya Bachchan visited art exhibition Shrines by Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya today in New Delhi

Shrine, a solo exhibition of unique art furniture and paintings conceptualized, designed and painted by Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya. Just as evolved humans are imagined to have an invisible halo beyond their physical bodies; Sanjay Bhattacharyya believes that holy places to wear their aura beyond their stone and mortar. This takes their noble silhouettes up into the sky so that they connect us to the spiritual cosmos, giving us hope and strength.

The closing ceremony of Shrine will be done in presence of Actor JAYA BACHCHAN at Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre (Gate No. 2), Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003.

About Sanjay Bhattacharya

Sanjay Bhattacharya is renowned name in art world. He is known for his uniqueness and exclusivity. For a Bengal born painter who has travelled extensively in India, like his fellow folk, Sanjay has been imbibing and storing many striking images that make up his and our India. The Indian circus has changed in the years of the artist’s maturity, but the essential elements remain the same, especially in the places of pilgrimage. The new journey which is mirrored in this show was meant to take the viewers in all the four directions of the compass, In the East Bhattacharya pick Bengal Kalighat temple and Kamakhya, Assam.