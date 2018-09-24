Is a Probate Solicitor Necessary?

Using a solicitor for probate in the UK is not compulsory, but Andrew & Andrew probate solicitors recommend using one, since they can help immensely with all the legal abeyances that will occur after someone close has passed away.

[PORTSMOUTH, 24/09/2018] – The circumstances will vary on whether the deceased has made a valid will and/or if probate is required. In these circumstances, if someone has been named as the executor of the will, or if the deceased has not left a will, probate solicitors will offer valuable advice, stemming from many years of experience in probate law.

Is Probate Required?

Firstly, it is crucial to understand whether probate is required. Probate may not apply if there is no property or if the estate is worth less than a certain amount – however, this amount is not set. Solicitors will gather all the information available and determine whether any other institution may need probate in order to releases the funds of the deceased.

Can Someone Go Through a Probate Process Without Help?

In general, it is possible to undergo a probate process without assistance, but solicitors will advise otherwise. Probate forms are available online, but chances are that the executor (or executors) of the will cannot complete them without proper guidance. Probate solicitors will offer updated legal advice, help with paperwork as well as any matters that come up during the administration of the estate (whether a will is present or not).

Benefits of Receiving Help from Andrew & Andrew Probate Solicitors

Making a decision about whether to use a solicitor for probate is personal, but there are many benefits to getting help from probate solicitors. For starters, solicitors will make decisions that will cost less time and money. Moreover, solicitors will ensure that all parts of the estate of the deceased will be revealed. Last but not least, solicitors will also deal with the tax affairs attached to the estate.

